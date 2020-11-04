Maryland women’s basketball to open season Thanksgiving weekend at Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida

FGCU was one of just four women’s teams with 30 wins last season, Maryland (28-4) won the Big Ten regular-season and conference tournament title and Missouri State (26-4) was crowned champs of the Missouri Valley. Arkansas (24-8) is expected to once again be among the top scoring teams after finishing third in the country last year at 83.4 points per game, while Davidson returns 92% of its scoring and is expected to contend for an Atlantic 10 title.