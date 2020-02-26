No. 7 Maryland women push winning streak to 13 with blowout victory over Purdue, 88-45, on Senior Night

With just one game to play before turning its attention to the Big Ten tournament and beyond, the Maryland women’s basketball team has just one box left to check.
The Big Ten crown.
The No. 7 Terps made sure that option remained very much on the table with an 88-45 blowout victory over Purdue on Senior Night, notching their 13th straight win. Since the streak began, Maryland (24-4, 15-2) has averaged at least a 24-point margin of victory, and Tuesday night was no different.
However, with Northwestern’s triumph over Ohio State earlier in the evening, the two remained tied for the top spot in the Big Ten standings. The Wildcats face Illinois (2-14) this Sunday while Maryland visits Minnesota (5-11). If both teams win, they’ll each earn a share of the Big Ten title.
On a night that began with crossing the Xfinity Center floor to receive her senior night honors, forward Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) threw a match onto gasoline, netting her season-high total with 24 points, as well as nine rebounds. Senior Kaila Charles earned a double double with 14 points and 11 boards, as did sophomore Shakira Austin (17 points, 13 rebounds).
But on the night in which Maryland honored its four seniors during their last regular-season home game, the Terps’ younger crew served as a reminder that there are still many sunny days ahead.
Until senior Sara Vujacic drilled a 3-pointer to narrow Purdue’s lead to one, 8-7, it seemed as if the Terps had nothing in the arsenal to throw against a consistent Boilermakers offense.
The squad that populated Maryland’s court for the first six minutes of the first quarter seemed almost unrecognizable from the Maryland team that had won 12 straight games. Purdue (17-12) led Maryland for nearly seven minutes, in which the impact of every home basket became immediately rendered ineffective by a Boilermakers response. Jones’ two baskets weren’t enough to stem the flow of good Purdue shots.
That is, until freshman guard Diamond Miller stepped onto the floor.
Miller (12 points) wove through a thicket of Purdue defense to flip in a backdoor layup for her appetizer. Then, after Austin slipped Jones the first go-ahead Maryland basket of the night, Miller kicked up dust between the Terps and Boilermakers with an assist on Austin’s layup and then one of her own, handing Maryland a 17-12 advantage.
That wouldn’t be the end of Miller’s footprint on Maryland’s offense, but in the second quarter, the freshman handed the mic to a senior.
Twenty seconds into the second quarter, Jones had six points. Less than a minute later, she’d have 12.
The senior moved like oil in water in the paint, almost a completely separate entity from the Purdue defenders that could not slow her down. Jones collected Charles’ jumper and knocked it down to start the spurt, converted a quick lateral under pressure from freshman Ashley Owusu for another two and met Charles again under the net for her sixth straight point.
And when Purdue bit back with a 3-pointer to shave Maryland’s lead back to single digits, the Terps turned to their perimeter stalwart, Taylor Mikesell, to hit back by launching a triple of her own.
Though Purdue picked Maryland ball-handlers six times in the first half, the Boilermakers just couldn’t capitalize, only managing nine points off turnovers.
For that kind of production, that was Owusu’s domain.
The freshman stripped a Boilermaker three times in the second quarter, first assisting on Miller’s basket and then fighting through a swathe of Purdue defense for her own jumper. The four points Owusu generated off her lifted goods were just the tip of the Terps’ points scored off turnovers, of which they posted 18 by halftime.
With a lead hovering around 25 points throughout the third quarter, there wasn’t much Maryland needed to do but avoid getting complacent.
Austin took that philosophy to heart, scoring six points in the first few minutes of the quarter, with Jones adding four and Mikesell hitting another 3 that pushed the lead to 25.
Maryland, which entered the game shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc this season on an average of 6.5 attempts per game, raised the bar Tuesday night.
And when Purdue guard Klarissa McLaughlin hit her 3-pointer, Miller brushed it off, scooped up the rebound, hustled to the arc and fired one, too.
Then, as the Boilermakers hurried down the court, Miller hunted them, flying in with a crowd-pleasing block to shut any kind of response down.
But this was still Senior Night, after all, and very quickly after jogging off the bench, Vujacic wanted to contribute, too.
The senior guard streamed down the court, nestled herself in the corner and buried her 3-point shot. Then Miller, taking after the senior, did the same, from dead-center of the arc, just minutes before another senior, Blair Watson hit her own 3.
All in all, the Terps shot 7-for-17 from 3-point range.
But with Maryland up by almost 40 with still seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Vujacic began to have a little fun with it.
The senior swarmed McLaughlin and stripped her, bolted towards the net and drew a foul on her basket.
The Terps tip off with Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.