Maryland women’s basketball eager for ‘perfect game’ in titanic NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup vs. top-seeded Stanford

This was the stage where it all fell apart a year ago.

The Maryland women’s basketball team had scorched opponents for four months, only to come out flat and lose to Texas in the Sweet 16. So much promise evaporated so quickly. “We know we’re better than that,” veteran forward Chloe Bibby said, summing up her teammates feelings as they combed through the ashes.

Advertisement

The road back proved more jagged than anyone could have imagined for a team that returned most of its key players. Injuries knocked the Terps askew, as did brutal competition in the Big Ten Conference. They entered this year’s NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed after starting the season as the No. 4 team in the country.

On Friday night in Spokane, Washington, they can put 12 months’ worth of difficulties behind them. All they have to do is beat No. 1 seed Stanford.

Advertisement

All they have to do. For those who have not kept an eye turned to the West Coast, Stanford won the national championship a year ago and might just be the best team in the nation again. Maryland will be a clear underdog in this Sweet 16 matchup, a role Brenda Frese’s team has not played often over the last two seasons.

No. 4 seed Maryland women’s basketball routs No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast, 89-65, to advance to Sweet 16 for second straight season https://t.co/iyOKXqPjCw — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) March 20, 2022

Daunting as their task is, Maryland players said this is the level of matchup they crave, especially now that the team’s stars are healthy and in sync.

“No one expects the kind of adversity we had this year,” said All-American forward Angel Reese (St. Frances). “But being able to have such a tough schedule that we went through at the beginning of the season, which we didn’t get to have last year, I think that honestly prepared us for this moment. We have that feeling from last year’s Sweet 16 that we don’t want to feel again. I think it’s just the perfect game for us, being able to see Stanford before and then play them again as a healthy team. I’ve been saying, ‘Healthy Maryland is a scary Maryland.’”

“I love where this team is at,” said Frese, who’s in the Sweet 16 for the 10th time in her 20 seasons at Maryland. “They’re locked in. They’re focused with how they’ve attacked the tournament and their response to the Big Ten tournament. This is where you hope the adversity and battles we’ve faced all season really pay off.”

The Terps thought they were peaking as they entered postseason play, only to score a measly 51 points in a quarterfinal loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. That left them the NCAA Tournament as a final chance to prove they could be the team everyone envisioned going into the season.

Would they finally be healthy enough to hang with the best in the country?

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Maryland vs. Delaware Women’s NCAA Tournament Maryland celebrate their 102-71 win over Delaware in a women’s basketball 2022 NCAA Tournament at the Xfinity Center. March 18, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Frese’s team handled its business in the first two rounds in College Park, thumping Delaware and high-scoring Florida Gulf Coast by a combined 55 points. As they did in their best games from the 2020-21 season, the Terps poured in baskets from all over the court. Power point guard Ashley Owusu and do-everything shooting guard Diamond Miller approached peak form, joining Reese to form a three-star attack few teams can match. In its power ranking of the Top 25 players left in the tournament, ESPN placed Miller third, Reese eighth and Owusu 13th.

Miller and Owusu missed stretches of the season with injuries, so this was the first time Maryland’s big three operated as it was supposed to, combining for 62 points against Delaware and 65 against Florida Gulf Coast.

Advertisement

“That connectedness between Diamond, Ashley and Angel, obviously that’s what separates us,” Frese said. “We’re finally healthy. It’s taken a long time.”

That said, the Terps understand Stanford is not Delaware or Florida Gulf Coast. The Cardinal are not only defending national champions, they’re riding a 22-game winning streak, with unmatched versatility and plenty of star power in All-American guard Haley Jones, 6-foot-4 forward Cameron Brink and sharpshooter Lexie Hull. They beat Maryland by 18 in November, part of a difficult tournament in the Bahamas where the Terps played without Miller and starting guard Katie Benzan. Reese played just 15 minutes against the Cardinal because of foul trouble and shot 2-for-13 from the field.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Maryland vs. Florida Gulf Coast Maryland's Angel Reese (#10) celebrates victory over Florida Gulf Coast in the NCAA Tournament 2nd round game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Neither side believes that game said much about what might happen Friday night. “We’re a different team,” Frese said.

But Maryland did get a close look at Stanford’s fluid offense, rebounding muscle and, in the words of Terps freshman Shyanne Sellers, “perfect to flawless” teamwork.

Four months later, this is Maryland’s moment to go toe to toe with a titan, a chance the Terps never gave themselves last season, when they seemingly entered the tournament with more momentum, only to play well below their best against a No. 6 seed.

This time around, they’ll go in with more scars but also, perhaps, stronger armor.

Advertisement

“It’s not something I would have scripted, for our team to have to go through such tough times,” Frese said. “But I think if anything, it’s showed every single one of us that you can make it through anything. I love the fact that this team has stayed the course. They’ve built an incredible amount of resiliency. They don’t flinch anymore. When you get to a Sweet Sixteen, an Elite Eight, every round gets that much tougher, you have to be that much better. And more than anything, I think we’re ready.”

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16

NO. 4 MARYLAND VS. NO. 1 STANFORD

Friday, 9:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN