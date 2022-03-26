Maryland women’s basketball’s big comeback falls short in 72-66 loss to Stanford in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) drives around Stanford guard Hannah Jump (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) (Young Kwak/AP)

The reigning national champion Stanford women’s basketball team impressed. In the end, Maryland couldn’t keep up.

After averaging 95.5 points in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, the No. 4 seed Terps suffered a 72-66 loss to the No. 1 seed Cardinal in the Spokane regional semifinal Friday night before an announced 7,142 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Advertisement

Stanford (31-3) advanced to its fifth Elite Eight in the last six years and will meet No. 2 seed Texas on Sunday night. The Longhorns (29-6) edged No. 6 seed Ohio State, 66-63, in the first regional semifinal.

Sophomore power forward Angel Reese, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate who earned third-team All-America honors, paced the Terps (23-9) with 25 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks. But despite a big fourth-quarter comeback that trimmed a 26-point deficit to single digits in the final minutes, Maryland was bounced from its third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. The Terps haven’t advanced to the Elite Eight since 2015.

Advertisement

In routs of 102-71 against No. 13 seed Delaware and 89-65 over No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast in the first two rounds, Maryland imposed its will early and often. That was not the case against a deeper and more defensive-minded Cardinal opponent that surrendered an average of only 51 points in victories over No. 16 seed Montana State and No. 8 seed Kansas in the first and second rounds, respectively.

In the game’s first 6:39, the Terps missed nine of their first 12 shots from the field, while Stanford connected on six of eight. When Maryland went scoreless over a 3:14 stretch, the Cardinal took advantage with eight unanswered points en route to a 22-10 lead after the first quarter.

The outlook got bleaker in the second. The Terps did not hit a shot over a 6:54 span, connecting on only three of four free throws. That opened the door for Stanford to score 12 points and take a 39-23 lead into halftime.

The first-half numbers were disappointing. Maryland shot 26.7% (8-of-30) in the first two quarters and missed all six attempts behind the 3-point line.

By comparison, the Cardinal duo of sophomore power forward Cameron Brink and junior point guard Haley Jones matched the entire Terps offense by combining for 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting in the first half.

Maryland trailed badly in rebounds (26-11), points in the paint (20-10), and second-chance points (8-2). The team had only two assists, while the Cardinal had nine assists on 15 baskets.

A short Terps bench exacerbated by injuries was exposed in this game. Freshman shooting guard Shyanne Sellers, the Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year, picked up three fouls in the first half, and Reese and junior shooting guard Diamond Miller collected two fouls each. Miller then was tagged with her third and fourth fouls within a 2:22 span of the third quarter and could not be her usual aggressive self on offense or defense.

Miller picked up her fifth foul with 5:15 left in the fourth and was forced out of the game with 11 points, one steal and two turnovers.

Advertisement

A 30-13 fourth quarter — which trimmed the deficit to single digits for the first time since the score was 27-19 with 4:00 left in the second quarter — made the final outcome perhaps a little more palpable for Maryland fans.

Terps graduate student power forward Chloe Bibby finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Sellers added 10 points, four rebounds and two assists before fouling out with 8.5 seconds left in the game.

But starting graduate student shooting guard Katie Benzan missed all five of her shots and did not score a single point for the second time in four games, while starting junior point guard Ashley Owusu had just four points on 2-for-9 shooting and four rebounds.

Senior shooting guard Lexie Hull paced Stanford with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Jones added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Brink contributed 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter.

This story will be updated.