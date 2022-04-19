Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese signs contract extension through 2028-29 season

The University of Maryland announced Tuesday that women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese has signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

Terms of the contract were not immediately available and Frese was not immediately made available for comment.

Her previous contract, which she signed in May 2021, was through the 2026-27 season and included an option for an additional one-year extension for the 2027-28 season. That six-year contract paid Frese an annual salary of $1.4 million.

Frese’s extension comes after leading the Terps to a 23-9 record during the 2021-22 season. Maryland reached the Sweet 16 for the second straight season but fell to Stanford, 72-66.

After losing in the Sweet 16, Frese watched five players, including All-Americans Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu, enter the transfer portal. However, Frese and the Terps have since reloaded by getting commitments from top-60 recruits Gia Cooke and Brianna McDaniels and adding former Princeton guard Abby Meyers and former South Florida guard Elisa Pinzan from the transfer portal.

Frese, who took over the program in 2002, led Maryland to its first and only NCAA championship in 2006. She has racked up 19 winning seasons, 18 consecutive 20-win seasons, seven 30-win campaigns and 18 bids to the NCAA Tournament while advancing to three Final Fours, six Elite Eights and 10 Sweet 16s.

Maryland has won 14 conference championships, including regular season and tournament titles under Frese. Since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014, they have won six conference championships.

Frese was named National Coach of the Year by the Associated Press after the 2020-21 season when Maryland finished 26-3. She is one of three coaches to be named AP Coach of the Year more than once, joining Geno Auriemma (Connecticut), Kim Mulkey (LSU) and Muffet McGraw (Notre Dame).

In February 2021, Frese won her 500th game at Maryland, making her the winningest coach in program history. She currently owns a record of 535-140 (.793) at Maryland and 592-170 (.777) in her 23 years as a head coach, which includes stints at Minnesota and Ball State.

Frese’s current career winning percentage the highest of all Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball coaches.

