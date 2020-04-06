Four-star Ohio guard Shyanne Sellers commits to Maryland women’s basketball, first in Class of 2021

Four-star junior guard Shyanne Sellers committed to the Maryland women’s basketball team Sunday, giving the Terps their first pledge in the Class of 2021.
The 6-foot-2 Sellers, rated the No. 34 overall junior recruit by HoopGurlz, announced her decision on Twitter. She was also considering Notre Dame, Louisville, Indiana and UCLA, among others.
“I am excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career to The University of Maryland,” she wrote in a message. “Go Terps!”
Sellers is the daughter of former NBA forward-center Brad Sellers, the No. 9 overall pick in the 1986 draft. She was named first-team Division I All-Ohio after averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks per game last season for Aurora, a high school outside Akron.
“I don’t know if there is a way to describe that honestly,” Aurora coach Erika Greenberg told Ohio’s Record-Courier last month. “She is the total package. She can score. She distributes. She rebounds. We ask her to do so much, but she’s able to handle it."
Sellers is Terps coach Brenda Frese’s first commitment since St. Frances star Angel Reese, one of the nation’s top seniors, announced in November that she was staying home. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel its basketball tournaments last month, Maryland had won 17 straight games and was expected to receive a No. 1 seed.