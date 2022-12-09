Shyanne Sellers’ buzzer-beater lifts No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball over Purdue, 77-74, giving coach Brenda Frese her 600th win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Shyanne Sellers made her first 3-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer and No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball beat Purdue, 77-74, on Thursday night for coach Brenda Frese’s 600th win.

Sellers was long on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left but she got another chance after Purdue turned it over for the 22nd time. Sellers inbounded it to Abby Meyers, who drove into the lane to draw defenders and passed it out to her wide-open teammate for a game-winning 3.

SHYANNE SELLERS FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/96gEtIygPI — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 9, 2022

It was Maryland’s second buzzer-beating win in a week after Diamond Miller sank a jumper to top then-No. 7 Notre Dame, 74-72, last Thursday.

Meyers, the Ivy League Player of the Year at Princeton, scored a team-high 19 points for Maryland (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten). Miller added 18 points, Sellers had 15 and Brinae Alexander scored 11. Frese is third among active Big Ten coaches for wins with her 600-173 record and is the 49th coach with 600 Division I wins.

Lavender Briggs scored with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter to give Maryland its first lead, 64-63, since it was 21-20.

Abbey Ellis scored 18 points for Purdue (8-2, 1-1), which shot 55% from the field.

Maryland, which improved to 16-2 against Purdue, will host No. 6 UConn on Sunday.

No. 6 UConn at No. 20 Maryland

Sunday, 3 p.m.

TV: Chs. 2, 7