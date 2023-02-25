No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball beats No. 16 Ohio State, 76-74, for sixth straight win entering Big Ten Tournament

Maryland guard Diamond Miller, right, shoots against Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) (Paul Vernon/AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak with a 76-74 victory over No. 16 Ohio State on Friday night.

Lavender Briggs’ 3-pointer was part of an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Terps (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) a 73-69 lead.

Maryland then held off a late push from Ohio State (23-6, 12-6), which tied it at 73 with over three minutes left.

Meyers made a layup with 2:45 remaining to help Maryland regain the lead — an advantage the Terps wouldn’t relinquish as both teams went scoreless for the next two-plus minutes. Meyers missed a free throw but made her second attempt to make it 76-74 with 11 seconds left.

Maryland guard Abby Meyers, left, shoots in front of Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell during the first half of Friday night's game in Columbus, Ohio. (Paul Vernon/AP)

Rikki Harris missed a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to go and the Buckeyes’ final shot went in after the buzzer had already went off.

Brinae Alexander and Diamond Miller added 16 points apiece for the Terps, who had already earned a double bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 20 points, while Maryland transfer Taylor Mikesell (18), Taylor Thierry (16) and Rebeka Mikulasikova (13) finished in double figures.

The Terps, who led 38-33 at the break, shot 52% in the first half to Ohio State’s 48%.

Big picture

Maryland: After holding the country’s top scoring offense to 68 points in their win Tuesday over No. 6 Iowa, the Terps’ defense had few answers for Ohio State. They allowed the Buckeyes to shoot 46% from the field but kept them scoreless long enough to claim the win.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will enter the conference tournament having lost one of their last three. They closed the regular season 4-6 in their final 10 games after starting the season a program-record 19-0.

Up next

Maryland: Meyers and the Terps will have either the No. 2 or 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will have the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday.