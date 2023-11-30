Brinae Alexander sets school record, scores 29 points to lead Maryland women’s basketball to 114-44 rout of Niagara

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Brinae Alexander hit a school-record 11 consecutive field goals to start the game and scored a career-high 29 points to lead Maryland women’s basketball to a 114-44 victory over Niagara on Wednesday night in College Park.

The 70-point win is the Terps’ largest in four years and extends their winning streak to three.

Alexander caught fire early, as she hit all five of her field goal attempts for 12 first-quarter points. The senior had a small reprieve in the second quarter, contributing five points, before scoring nine on a trio of 3-pointers in the third. She added seven rebounds and five steals.

Four other Terps (5-3) — Bri McDaniel (18), Riley Nelson (15), Faith Masonius (14) and Allie Kubek (12) — also scored in double figures. McDaniel added four rebounds, four assists and a career-high five steals in her first career start. Shyanne Sellers finished with a career-high 11 assists.

It’s the 80th 100-point game in program history and the most points scored by the Terps since dropping 115 against Arkansas on Nov. 29, 2020. After the Maryland men trounced Rider, 103-76, on Tuesday night, it is the first time that both programs scored 100 points on back-to-back nights.

Maryland shot 67.2% from the field and locked down defensively, limiting the Purple Eagles to 27.1% shooting while recording 16 steals. Alyssa Rossignol scored 10 points off the bench to lead Niagara (2-5), which plays in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The Terps have won 14 straight home games dating to a Dec. 11, 2022 win over UConn. They continue their five-game homestand Sunday afternoon against George Mason.

George Mason at Maryland

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Stream: BTN+