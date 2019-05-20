Former All-America recruit Mimi Collins transferring to Maryland women's basketball

Former Tennessee women’s basketball forward and McDonald’s All American Mimi Collins is transferring to Maryland, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday night.

Collins, a Waldorf native and highly rated recruit in the Class of 2018, visited College Park recently and announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram that she was "home." The posts included pictures of her draped in the Maryland flag and smiling next to members of the Terps’ staff, including coach Brenda Frese.

The 6-foot-3 Collins averaged 5.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game as a freshman for the Lady Volunteers last season. She shot just over 50% from the field, including 8-for-15 from 3-point range. In what would be the final game of her Tennessee career, a first-round NCAA tournament loss in College Park to UCLA, she scored a career-high 14 points. The Bruins defeated third-seeded Maryland two days later.

After the Lady Vols fired coach Holly Warlick, Collins announced in May that she would not be returning to Knoxville under new coach Kellie Harper.

Rated the No. 9 prospect nationally by ProspectsNation and No. 49 overall by HoopGurlz, Collins played at Fairfax, Va.-based Paul VI with incoming star guard recruit Ashley Owusu. As a senior, she was named first-team All-Met by The Washington Post after averaging 17.6 points per game and helping the Panthers finish second in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

It’s unclear whether Collins, who has three years of eligibility remaining, will be cleared to play immediately for Maryland. Connecticut officials are reportedly hopeful about obtaining such a waiver for transfer Evina Westbrook, who also left Tennessee after the team’s coaching change.

The Terps’ entire starting lineup is set to return next season, as well as a handful of solid reserves. With Frese bringing in another decorated recruiting class, the team should be the favorite in the Big Ten next season and a Final Four contender.

