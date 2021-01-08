No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball beats No. 23 Michigan State, 93-87, for second straight win over ranked foe

Terps redshirt junior guard Channise Lewis (three points in four minutes) slipped and fell awkwardly while driving to the basket near the end of the first half and was helped off the court. She was later shown on the sideline riding an exercise bike, but returned to the bench with a large wrap on her lower right leg. Lewis missed all of last season after suffering a torn lateral meniscus in her left knee in October 2019. The Miami, Florida, native is averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 assists per game this season.