No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball beats No. 23 Michigan State, 93-87, for second straight win over ranked foe

The No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball team defeated No. 23 Michigan State, 93-87, on Thursday night for its second straight victory over a ranked opponent.
The Terps (8-1, 4-0 Big Ten), who beat No. 18 Indiana, 84-80, on Monday, also picked up their 21st consecutive win over a conference opponent. Maryland is 3-1 against ranked foes this season, with a 81-72 loss to No. 24 Missouri State at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 28 its only blemish.
Ashley Owusu and Chloe Bibby each scored 20 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for the visiting Terps, who eclipsed 90 points for the seventh time this season. Diamond Miller (14 points), Katie Benzan (19) and Mimi Collins (13) also reached double figures as Maryland shot 41.5% from the field.
Maryland led 48-33 at halftime, but was outscored 54-45 in the second half and needed to outlast a Spartans rally in the final minutes. Michigan State (8-1, 3-1), which shot 44.2% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, was seeking its best start in school history.
Maryland led by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before Michigan State cut it to 83-81 with 1:46 left after a 9-0 run. Bibby answered with a three-point play, and Owusu, Benzan and Bibby combined to make seven of eight free throws in the final 48 seconds to seal it.
Owusu, who also had 10 rebounds and six assists, made 10 of 12 free throws as the Terps hit 33 of 38 (86.8%) compared with Michigan State’s 9-for-14 performance. Bibby made all nine of her attempts and Benzan was perfect on six.
Spartans junior guard Nia Clouden, an Owings Mills native and former St. Frances star who was teammates with injured Terps freshman Angel Reese, scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting, including 3-for-7 from 3-point range. She rolled her ankle trying to make a steal in the final minute, but stayed in the game.
Terps redshirt junior guard Channise Lewis (three points in four minutes) slipped and fell awkwardly while driving to the basket near the end of the first half and was helped off the court. She was later shown on the sideline riding an exercise bike, but returned to the bench with a large wrap on her lower right leg. Lewis missed all of last season after suffering a torn lateral meniscus in her left knee in October 2019. The Miami, Florida, native is averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 assists per game this season.
Alaysia Styles, a graduate transfer from California, made her Maryland debut after becoming eligible midseason. Styles, who was awaiting transcripts from Berkeley to be officially cleared to play, checked in briefly during the end of the third quarter but did not accumulate any stats. The 6-foot-3 forward from San Diego averaged 8.4 points per game during her junior season with the Golden Bears.
PURDUE@NO. 12 MARYLAND
Sunday, noon
Video: Big Ten Network Plus