No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball sees nation’s longest home winning streak end with 69-49 loss to No. 11 Michigan

The setback marked the first time Maryland, which entered the day averaging 83.3 points per game, had scored less than 50 points in a game since Dec. 3, 2012, when that squad was humbled by Connecticut, 63-48. It was also the Terps’ worst loss since Dec. 31, 2019, when they fell, 81-58, at Northwestern, and it ended the program’s 31-game win streak at home — a streak that began after a 63-54 loss at South Carolina on Nov. 10, 2019, and was the longest in the country.