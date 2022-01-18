Maryland women’s basketball lands Florida transfer Lavender Briggs

Terps women’s basketball added some offensive firepower for the 2022-23 season, as former Florida guard Lavender Briggs announced Monday that she will transfer to Maryland.
Briggs’ announcement came 10 days after she was shut down for the rest of her junior season because of a stress fracture in her left shin. Before the injury, she averaged 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14 games for the Gators.
As a sophomore at Florida, Briggs, who is from Provo, Utah, averaged 19.4 points per game, the fourth-highest scoring average in program history. She was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference, becoming the first Gators player in five years to garner the accolade.
Briggs is also the third player in Florida women’s basketball history to lead the team in points per game in both her freshman and sophomore seasons and the first since the 1981-82 and 1982-83 campaigns.
Briggs’ transition to Maryland comes at a perfect time, as the Terps will lose starters Chloe Bibby and Katie Benzan to graduation after this season.
The Terps are currently 12-5 (4-2 in Big Ten) and ranked 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. After falling to No. 8 Michigan on Sunday, Maryland will look to bounce back when it faces Ohio State on Thursday evening.