Maryland women’s basketball adds NC State transfer Jakia Brown-Turner

Maryland women’s basketball is once again loading up in the transfer portal.

Two weeks after reaching the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight with a largely rebuilt roster, the Terps have added NC State transfer Jakia Brown-Turner, the school announced Thursday.

A 6-foot wing from Oxon Hill, Brown-Turner played four seasons for the Wolfpack, averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She was named first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and received Associated Press All-America honorable mention as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Brown-Turner has started started 123 of 124 career games for NC State, helping the program win three straight ACC titles (2020, 2021, 2022) and reach the Elite Eight (2022) and Sweet 16 (2021).

“I decided on Maryland because I wanted to come home for my last year,” Brown-Turner, who has one year of eligibility remaining, said in a release. “What better way to spend my last year of playing college basketball than being back home where it all started and joining a successful program.”

NC State wing Jakia Brown-Turner (11) celebrates a win against Iowa on Dec. 1, 2022. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Brown-Turner is the fifth newcomer on the Maryland roster for the 2023-24 season, joining incoming freshmen Riley Nelson, Summer Bostock, Hawa Doumbouya and Emily Fisher. Diamond Miller, Abby Meyers and Elisa Pinzan declared for the WNBA draft, while three freshmen — Gia Cooke, Ava Sciolla and Mila Reynolds — entered the transfer portal. Amiyah Reynolds, Mila’s younger sister and four-star recruit, announced she had decommitted from the Terps and will seek a new destination. The Terps now have three open roster spots.

Coach Brenda Frese said Maryland recruited Brown-Turner in high school, where the star wing became the all-time leading scorer at Bishop McNamara. As a senior in 2019, Brown-Turner was named the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All American after leading Bishop McNamara to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament final.

“Jakia is a proven player and winner at our game’s highest level,” Frese said in a release. “She’s proven to be a clutch player in big-time games. I have to thank my staff and our players for helping bring Jakia on board. Maryland is a place where players want to be and we’re really excited about what lies ahead.”

Brown-Turner has 1,273 career points and ranks 11th in NC State history in career 3-pointers made (159). She averaged 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.8 minutes per game this past season, helping the Wolfpack finish 20-12 and earn an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Princeton in the first round.