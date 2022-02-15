Angel Reese posts double-double to lead No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball to 81-69 win over No. 22 Iowa for 7th straight win

Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7 of 11 free throws and added two blocks and two steals for the defending Big Ten Conference champion Terps (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten), who grabbed a share of first place with their seventh straight win. Diamond Miller added 20 points and two steals, while Chloe Bibby contributed 16 points and eight boards.