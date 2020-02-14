No. 10 Maryland women crush No. 17 Iowa, 93-59, for 10th straight win, take sole possession of Big Ten lead

The Hawkeyes’ hopes to reset in the second quarter were met like a New Year’s resolution in February — abysmally. As the Terps offense cruised toward its 20-point-plus lead, Iowa’s could barely breathe against a defense that would not let up. Hawkeyes shooters scanned desperately for an opening, eventually dumping a lost-cause pass into senior Kathleen Doyle’s hands, who glanced up at four seconds on the shot clock and took a desperate heave, frustration crackling on her face.