No. 10 Maryland women crush No. 17 Iowa, 93-59, for 10th straight win, take sole possession of Big Ten lead

No Iowa women’s basketball player has ever emerged from Xfinity Center with a victory.
Maryland wasn’t about to end a month-long winning streak to let its rivals make history.
In their second meeting with the No. 17 Hawkeyes this season, the No. 10 Terps treated the team that inspired its unbeaten run to a beatdown, 93-59, on Thursday night, giving Maryland (21-4, 12-2) sole ownership of first place in the Big Ten.
Senior guard Kaila Charles, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, scored a game-high 21 points, including the first six that helped buoy the Terps defense.
It wasn’t as if Iowa (20-5, 11-3) didn’t know how to beat this Maryland team. They had defeated the Terps three straight times, including at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in January, 66-61, and in the Big Ten tournament last March.
In the teams’ previous meeting, Iowa committed 23 turnovers, while Maryland had 22. The key difference between January’s slopfest and Thursday night’s game was who could keep a grip of the ball — and who, certainly, could not.
The Hawkeyes committed 27 turnovers versus Maryland’s 14.
A better shooting percentage (.557) for Maryland than the one it managed in its last loss on Jan. 9 (.310) didn’t hurt either.
After a brief period period in which Iowa kept the game close, trailing the Terps 11-8, the visitors began to slip.
Maryland stalked the Hawkeyes like a pack of hunting dogs, hounding the visitors in the paint they’d previously felt so comfortable in. After a media timeout, the Terps pressured Iowa into its first of two shot-clock violations before halftime. The Hawkeyes’ shot production plummeted, dropping from 14 points in the first quarter to just nine in the second, off the same number of attempts (13).
Against an Iowa offense in disarray, Maryland thrived (55.6% shooting first half), with guard Ashley Owusu (17 points) setting the terms of the rout.
The freshman rolled off the bench for 10 points by the end of the first quarter, splitting through traffic for a backdoor layup that would precede sophomore Taylor Mikesell’s second of three 3-pointers before the end of the quarter and four before the half.
The Hawkeyes made an effort to keep matters, at the very least, within single digits with a 3-pointer by Tomi Taiwo off the bench, but Owusu wasn’t feeling a close game.
As the final seconds ticked down, the freshman marched towards the basket, zigzagged around Iowa defenders and drained a buzzer-beater that cemented a double-digit Maryland lead, 25-14.
The Hawkeyes’ hopes to reset in the second quarter were met like a New Year’s resolution in February — abysmally. As the Terps offense cruised toward its 20-point-plus lead, Iowa’s could barely breathe against a defense that would not let up. Hawkeyes shooters scanned desperately for an opening, eventually dumping a lost-cause pass into senior Kathleen Doyle’s hands, who glanced up at four seconds on the shot clock and took a desperate heave, frustration crackling on her face.
The Terps grabbed ownership of every inch of the court in the first half, doubling their visitors 24-12 on points in the paint and taking a 10-4 edge on fast breaks. Of Iowa’s dozen turnovers, the Terps capitalized for 18 points, namely thanks to senior Blair Watson, who pick-pocketed Iowa shooters every chance she got, finishing with five steals.
Facing a 48-23 halftime deficit, Iowa was writing its own rout into drying concrete.
In the midst, the tallest figure on the floor stood even taller.
Sophomore Shakira Austin carried only two points into the halftime break. By the time Iowa, already crushed under the weight of a 30-point deficit, called its mid-third-quarter timeout, Austin had upped her total to 15.
Austin, who finished with 20 points, capped off her third-quarter showstopper by stripping Iowa starter Makenzie Meyer for her first steal and flipping the ball in for basket — a performance that earned her a standing ovation as she exited the floor.
The Hawkeyes managed to lock down their ball security in the final 10 minutes, but couldn’t erase the damage the early turnovers had done.
Maryland will next venture to State College on Sunday to take on Penn State at 2 p.m.
No. 10 Maryland@Penn State
Sunday, 2 p.m.
Video: BTN-Plus