Maryland women’s basketball adds South Florida point guard Elisa Pinzan from transfer portal

Maryland women’s basketball has found its point guard for the 2022-23 season.

South Florida graduate transfer Elisa Pinzan announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she will spend her final season of eligibility in College Park, providing the Terps with a veteran presence after five players entered the transfer portal last week.

Pinzan has started 94 career games in her four seasons in Tampa, Florida. Her 5.3 assists per game last season and 6.5 in 2020-21 both ranked among the top 30 players in the country during those seasons. She’s averaged at least 9 points per game the last three years and averaged a career-best 3.5 rebounds per game in 2021-22. Pinzan had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists in her final game with the Bulls, a 78-66 loss to Miami in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Pinzan, who is from Murano, Italy, will provide the Terps some much-needed experience at a key position after junior point guard Ashley Owusu entered the transfer portal. The 5-foot-8 guard has averaged 1.5 steals per contest over the past two seasons and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Most Improved Player and to the All-AAC second team as a junior.

Maryland women’s basketball receives a commitment from 4-star guard Brianna McDaniel to bolster roster after mass exodus https://t.co/81pYg8XKMv — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) April 11, 2022

Pinzan’s commitment to Maryland comes a day after the Terps landed top-60 Class of 2022 recruits Brianna McDaniel and Gia Cooke, who attends Bishop McNamara in Prince George’s County. All three players will provide a major boost to a program that is losing Owusu, Associated Press All-American sophomore forward-guard Angel Reese and junior forward Mimi Collins, as well as graduate student guard Channise Lewis and sophomore guard Taisiya Kozlova.

The Terps must also replace graduate student guard Katie Benzan and forward-guard Chloe Bibby, who exhausted their eligibility and entered the WNBA draft, though neither were selected Monday.

Pinzan, however, has not been lights out from beyond the arc, meaning the Terps could still be searching for Benzan’s replacement. Benzan, who was an AP All-American honorable mention, set the school record for career 3-point percentage (47.4%). Pinzan shot 32.4% from 3-point range last season and made a career-best 36.4% as a sophomore.