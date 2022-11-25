No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball falls to DePaul, 76-67, in Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul women’s basketball dominated down the stretch to knock off No. 14 Maryland, 76-67, at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Friday.

The Terps trailed a vast majority of the game but a layup by Faith Masonius capped a 7-0 run for a 54-52 lead early in the fourth quarter. After a Darrione Rogers 3-pointer for DePaul, Abby Meyers hit a jumper for a 56-55 Maryland lead.

Advertisement

Then a three-point play and 3-pointer by Kendall Holmes highlighted a 9-0 run that made it 64-56 with 4:15 to play and the Blue Demons protected that lead with clutch plays. Rogers hit a 3-pointer when the Terps got within three and DePaul made 6 of 8 free throws in the last minute.

Rimmer had 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Allen added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-2), who play Pittsburgh on Saturday. Holmes scored 17 points. Morrow, the nation’s leading scorer at 31.5 points per game, and Holmes hit three 3-pointers as the team went 11-for-30 from deep and shot 37% overall. Rogers had nine assists.

Advertisement

Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points for Maryland (4-2), which meets Towson on Saturday. Masonius added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Leading scorer Diamond Miller, coming off a career-high 32 points, was held to 11 on 3-for-12 shooting. The Terps went 6-for-29 behind the arc and shot just 32% overall.

Fort Myers Tip-Off

No. 14 Maryland vs. Towson

Saturday, 11:30 a.m.