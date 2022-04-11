Maryland women’s basketball receives a commitment from 4-star guard Brianna McDaniel to bolster roster after mass exodus

After Maryland women’s basketball watched five players enter the transfer portal In less than 48 hours last week, the program received some good news Monday when Brianna McDaniel, a four-star guard out of Chicago’s Kenwood Academy, committed to the Terps.

McDaniel, who is ranked the 10th best guard and the No. 42 overall player in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, was originally committed to Texas A&M. However, she reopened her recruitment on April 5 after Aggies coach Gary Blair announced his retirement.

773 to the 301 pic.twitter.com/he1JCPjw11 — Brianna McDaniel (@bri_doll23) April 11, 2022

McDaniel, who suffered a torn ACL and slightly torn meniscus in March 2021, averaged 14.5 points and close to two steals per game during her senior season at Kenwood. As a sophomore, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 18 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

McDaniel’s commitment comes after sophomore forward-guard Angel Reese, junior guard Ashley Owusu, junior forward Mimi Collins as well as two reserves in graduate student guard Channise Lewis and sophomore guard Taisiya Kozlova enter the transfer portal early last week.

The loss of Reese and Owusu came as a surprise since both players were Associated Press All-Americans who were expected to lead the Terps in 2022-23 after back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

Reese, a McDonald’s All American in high school, was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2020 — the highest-ranked recruit in program history — and the No. 1 wing, according to ESPN. She averaged a team-best 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and shot 50% from the field in 32 games.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese still has work to do in filling out a roster that also lost starting guard Katie Benzan and forward-guard Chloe Bibby, who declared for the WNBA draft after exhausting their eligibility. The Terps’ lone remaining starter, Diamond Miller, will be sidelined for three to six months after undergoing knee surgery.