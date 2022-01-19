Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese won’t coach Thursday at Ohio State as she mourns death of her father

“Sunday was a hard day,” Blair said. “It was a very emotional day before the game had even started. I think it probably took a lot more out of us than a lot of us realized at the moment — trying to wrap our heads around everything. Our job now is to make the Frese family proud. We know what Bill stood for. He was a guy that packed his lunch pail every day, and he went to work. That’s what he did, that’s what he instilled in his children, and that’s why Brenda has built this program at Maryland — to be a family and around hard work. So that’s what our focus is going in there, to honor that legacy and to do that — grab our lunch pail and go do the work we need to do.”