‘We’re still here’: Why No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball enters the Big Ten tournament with a chip on its shoulder

If coach Brenda Frese worried at all that her team might coast on the steam from its 2021 romp through the Big Ten, she did not have to say a word.
The basketball gods did the job for her. A string of injuries to potential All-Americans, combined with a daunting nonconference schedule, quickly humbled the Maryland women, who began this season ranked No. 4 in the country.
A loss to Ohio State on Jan. 20 dropped the Terps to 12-6 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten. They had suffered three defeats total the previous season, one in conference. A roster comprised largely of the same gifted players was living a harsher reality.
“They had an all-time high in confidence going into this season based off of last season, but reality punched them early,” Frese said. “It was not going to be the same team we had a year ago. … It felt like it was just going to take longer this year. I always believed we’d get there.”
The Terps did not want those losses, but now that they’re on the cusp of another postseason, they can look back on them as necessary exercises in hardening. They have won nine of their past 10 games as they prepare to play a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. More importantly, they’ve settled into the on-court groove they expected to find all along.
“I think we are all confident in the sense that we are peaking right at the right time,” graduate student guard Katie Benzan said. “We are all looking forward to the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament just in the sense that we have full belief in ourselves. No matter the adversity, we know that we are going to be the tougher team.”
The No. 11 Terps’ most experienced players said the team never sank too low as the defeats, all to Top 25 opponents, piled up. They only dressed seven healthy players for an early-season tournament in the Bahamas where they lost to Stanford and North Carolina State, both projected No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. They shot inexplicably poorly in a 20-point home loss to Michigan in January. Road defeats to Indiana and Ohio State went down to the wire.
“We were going through a lot of adversity; we were just trying to figure things out at that time,” graduate student forward/guard Chloe Bibby said. “The games that we did lose, they were great competition. It’s not like we completely lost focus or lost all hope there. We were just trying to work things out, which happens in the middle of the season.”
They tried to draw a specific lesson from each setback. They talked about their lack of defensive chemistry, how that needed to change to unlock the offense. Frese reached for history, telling them about the 1996-97 Tennessee team that lost 10 games and went on to win the national championship. “Just giving them perspective on what we had been through,” she said.
Then, there were the health woes, which no one could control.
Just when shooting guard Diamond Miller began to recover her form after a knee injury derailed her in November and December, point guard Ashley Owusu hurt her ankle. These were Maryland’s two representatives on USA Basketball’s AmeriCup team last summer, the two leading scorers from 2020-2021. Sophomore star Angel Reese (St. Frances) did her best to step into the breach, but the Terps could not be whole without Miller and Owusu. Not to mention key reserve Faith Masonius, whose season ended when she tore her ACL in early January.
“Whether it’s illness or it’s injury, people are in and out with different things, you had to learn to play in different positions and different styles,” said Bibby, the lone Terp to start all 28 games this season. “I think that’s the adversity we hit.”
Benzan, who missed the Bahamas tournament with an illness, knew how much it hurt her teammates to be away. “It’s harder than anyone can imagine,” she said. So she’d try to check in with quick texts of encouragement, reminding the rehabilitating stars how much better the team would be with them.
With Owusu working her way back, Maryland is approaching a healthy state.
“We’re finally the healthiest we’re going to be,” Frese said. “One of the things I’m proud of is we never had a bad loss. Those were all ranked opponents. But when you look at the majority of those games, we had some kind of adversity, whether it’s COVID-related, injury-related, just elements beyond our control.”
It’s impossible to say if the Terps are better prepared for the NCAA tournament than they were last year, when they drowned opponents with deluges of points only to fall to Texas in the Sweet Sixteen. But they don’t regret the lumps they’ve taken over the last four months.
“It was definitely unexpected with all the injuries and illnesses we’ve had to deal with,” Benzan said. “But we purposefully scheduled a tough nonconference schedule, and then with the Big Ten being as tough as it is, we wanted to play the best of the best to prepare us for March. We didn’t want to walk through easy games. We wanted to prepare ourselves for March, so that when championships are on the line and tight games come, we’re ready, emotionally and physically.”
The Big Ten tournament will be their next chance to prove they’re coming together in time for a run at the national championship they all covet. They swept through three conference tournament games by an average of 21 points last year. This go-round will likely be tougher; they’re the No. 4 seed, behind Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan. But difficulty is nothing new for this group.
“I think everyone’s kind of written us off a little bit, saying Maryland’s no good,” Bibby said. “So [we can] kind of just show everyone, ‘Hey, we’re still here and we’re going to get buckets and win championships.’ We have a bit of a chip on our shoulder with all of that.”
Big Ten quarterfinal
NO. 4 SEED MARYLAND VS. NO. 5 SEED INDIANA
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Friday, approximately 2 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network