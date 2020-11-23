Maryland women’s basketball to open Big Ten schedule at Rutgers on Dec. 14

The No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball team will open Big Ten conference play Dec. 14 at Rutgers, the program announced Monday.
The Terps’ conference schedule includes home-and-home matchups against No. 20 Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin and Penn State, home games against No. 16 Indiana, Iowa and Illinois and road games at No. 17 Northwestern, No. 25 Michigan and Nebraska.
Game times and television information will be released at a later date. Fans will not be permitted to home games at Xfinity Center in College Park to begin the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the school said it is hopeful that some fans will be allowed to attend “as the season progresses and health conditions permit.”
Maryland will open its season with three games at the Gulf Coast Showcase during Thanksgiving weekend in Estero, Florida, at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Alico Arena. The Terps will take on Davidson on Friday at 2:30 p.m., No. 24 Missouri State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and No. 14 Arkansas on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
The Terps will host Towson on Dec. 3 and welcome back 2006 national champion Laura Harper and Coppin State on Dec. 5 before hosting Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 8.
Maryland won last year’s Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles, winning 17 straight games to end the season, including an 82-65 victory over Ohio State in the conference championship game.
After losing seniors Kaila Charles, Blair Watson and Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen), the Terps will be counting on several new players, including guards Katie Benzan (Harvard) and Chloe Bibby (Mississippi State) and forwards Mimi Collins (Tennessee) and Alaysia Styles (California), who is expected join the team sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Those players will join a core group that includes sophomore point guard and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ashley Owusu (12.0 points and a team-leading 5.4 assists), sophomore guard Diamond Miller (7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds), and freshman forward Angel Reese (No. 2 player in the Class of 2020 ranked by ESPN).
Maryland women’s basketball 2020-21 schedule
(Home games in CAPS; *-Big Ten game)
Friday, Nov. 27 vs. Davidson 2:30 in Estero, Fla.
Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Missouri State 5:30 in Estero, Fla.
Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. Arkansas 5:30 in Estero, Fla.
Thursday, Dec. 3 TOWSON
Saturday, Dec. 5 COPPIN STATE
Tuesday, Dec. 8 MOUNT ST. MARY’S
Monday, Dec. 14 at Rutgers*
Wednesday, Dec. 23 OHIO STATE*
Thurs, Dec. 31 at Penn State*
Mon, Jan. 4 INDIANA*
Thurs, Jan. 7 at Michigan State*
Sun, Jan. 10 PURDUE*
Thurs, Jan. 14 at Minnesota*
Sun, Jan. 17 at Wisconsin*
Thurs, Jan. 21 IOWA*
Mon, Jan. 25 at Ohio State*
Thurs, Jan. 28 RUTGERS*
Thurs, Feb. 4 WISCONSIN*
Sun, Feb. 7 at Michigan*
Wed. Feb. 10 MICHIGAN STATE*
Sun, Feb. 14 at Nebraska*
Wed, Feb. 17 ILLINOIS*
Sat, Feb. 20 MINNESOTA*
Thurs, Feb. 25 at Purdue*
Sunday, Feb. 28 at Northwestern*
March 5 or March 6 PENN STATE*
March 9-14 Big Ten Tournament (Indianapolis)
March 19-22 NCAA First and Second Rounds (campus sites)
March 26-29 NCAA Regionals (TBA)
April 2-4 Final Four (San Antonio, Texas)