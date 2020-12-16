Ava Sciolla, Class of 2022 prospect from Pennsylvania, commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Ava Sciolla, a Class of 2022 prospect from Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, announced her commitment Wednesday to the Maryland women’s basketball team.
In a video posted to Twitter, Sciolla thanked her coaches, family and youth travel basketball team and looked forward to playing under coach Brenda Frese at Maryland.
“Her expectations for her entire program match my own, and while basketball isn’t entirely about cutting down the net, the journey to try and get there is absolutely worth it,” Sciolla said.
Sciolla has played for her father, coach Frank Sciolla, on the Mid-Atlantic Magic Amateur Athletic Union team and at Pennsbury, where she scored 18 points against Central Bucks West in a 42-38 loss in the District 1 Class 6A championship game.
As a sophomore, she averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game after scoring 11.8 points per game as a freshman. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, she has turned the ball over just 72 times in 54 career games, has scored 711 points, and is on pace to score her 1,000th career point next season.
Sciolla has also played for the Philadelphia Belles, which competes in the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League.