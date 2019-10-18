“I always say when you don’t look like a freshman, that’s a great thing,” said Frese, who is set to embark on her 18th season with the Terps. “In the practice setting, she looks like a junior or a senior at the point guard position. Just poised beyond her years. And I think the thing that separates her is, with all the greats that have come through this program, she just kind of has that ‘it’ factor. When you watch her on the court, just the number of plays she can make — whether it’s getting somebody else involved, scoring the basketball, her ability to get to the rim, her ability to push in transition — has been at a really high, elite level.”