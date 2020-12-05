Maryland freshman star Angel Reese out about 12 weeks with foot fracture

Maryland freshman Angel Reese will miss approximately 12 weeks after suffering a right foot fracture on Thursday in the home opener against Towson. She is scheduled for surgery this week.
The former St. Frances star and Baltimore native started all four games this season, earning Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. The No. 2 overall freshman recruit, Reese averaged 13.3 points and seven rebounds per game.
Reese’s predicated return would put her back in action in late February.
Coach Brenda Frese on Thursday said Reese’s absence will change Maryland’s offense.
“There might be times when there are four guards,” Frese said on Thursday. “Asking [sophomore] Diamond [Miller] to stay out of foul trouble and play 40 minutes and be very versatile for us. We’ll evaluate that as we continue to see where things evolve for us.”