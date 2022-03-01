Angel Reese named first-team All-Big Ten to lead No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball postseason honors

Six members of the No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball team earned All-Big Ten honors from the league’s head coaches and media panel Tuesday.
Sophomore Angel Reese earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from both groups and was named to the All-Defensive Team. The former St. Frances star leads the Terps (21-7) with 17.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while ranking first in blocks (31) and second in steals (45). She ranks second in the country in offensive rebounds per game (5.5) and also leads the league in double-doubles with 16.
Graduate student forward Chloe Bibby and junior guards Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. Bibby is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in conference play, while Miller is averaging 12.6 points and has scored in double figures in 14 of 18 games played this season after she missed 10 of the first 12. Owusu, who has missed five of the past six games with a sprained right ankle, is second on the team in scoring with 13.7 points.
Graduate student Katie Benzan was named to the second team by the media and earned honorable mention from the coaches. She also earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Benzan is posting 11.0 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 44% from 3-point range, which ranks third in the league and 10th in the country.
Freshman Shyanne Sellers was voted the league’s Sixth Player of the Year and was named to the five-player All-Freshman Team. Sellers has started in nine of 28 games and is averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. She also has a team-high 52 steals, which is fourth in the conference.
Maryland, the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, will play Friday at approximately 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals after receiving a double bye. The Terps will take on either the No. 5 seed Indiana (19-7), No. 12 seed Penn State (11-17) or No. 13 seed Rutgers (10-19).
Maryland is 19-2 all-time in the Big Ten tournament, advancing to seven straight championship games and winning five titles. The Terps, who were a No. 3 seed in Monday’s NCAA Top 16 Reveal, have won nine of their last 10 games to close the regular season, including wins over top-seeded Ohio State (22-5), second-seeded Iowa (20-7) and Indiana.
Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark was chosen as Big Ten Player of the Year, Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Michigan’s Kim Barnes Arico was selected as the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Northwestern junior guard Veronica Burton earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors for the third consecutive season.
Clark is leading the nation in scoring for the second consecutive season (27.5 points per game) and is also first nationally in assists (8.3), something no NCAA Division I women’s basketball player has ever done for an entire season.