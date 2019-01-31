Kaila Charles scores 22, No. 11 Maryland women win fourth in row, 75-57 over Wisconsin

Kaila Charles scored 22 points, Shakira Austin posted a double double and the No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball beat Wisconsin, 75-57, on Thursday night for the Terps’ fourth straight win.

Charles was 8-for-10 shooting and 6-for-7 at the free-throw line while Austin finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the freshman's eighth double double.

Blair Watson added 11 points as Maryland (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten) improved to 10-1 at home. The Terps shot 49 percent and made seven of 12 3-point tries. They remain a game back of first-place Rutgers (8-1).

Imani Lewis led the Badgers (11-11, 2-8) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Marsha Howard and Kelly Karlis added 10 points each. Wisconsin shot 36.5 percent and made only three of 11 attempts from beyond the arc in falling to 0-7 all-time versus the Terps.

Maryland led 35-27 at halftime and got 10 points from Charles in the third quarter to lead by 11. The lead stayed in double figures as Charles scored six points in a 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter.