Stephanie Jones leads No. 10 Maryland women past Penn State, 106-69, for 11th straight win

Maryland: The Terps have been focused since an early January loss at Iowa. Of their nine wins over RPI top 50 teams and six over ranked teams, five have come in their current streak, including a stunning 93-59 pounding of the Hawkeyes in a first-place showdown on Thursday. Charles is the sixth Maryland player with 1,900 points and 900 rebounds. The Terps surpassed 100 points for the fifth time this season, the first time in conference play. Their last Big Ten century game was a 100-65 win over Illinois on Dec. 28, 2017.