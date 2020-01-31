No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball cruises past Ohio State, 85-65, for sixth straight win

Bowie State 59, Virginia Union 54: The host Bulldogs (17-3, 7-2 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) overcame a slow start and finished strong on a 16-5 run to beat the Panthers (16-3, 7-2). Talanya Hutton went 4-for-9, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line for a game-high 17 points for Bowie State, which hosts Virginia State Saturday at 2 p.m. Dynaisha Christian scored the go-ahead bucket, 45-44, with 17 seconds left in the game and the Bulldogs hung on to win.