No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball cruises past Ohio State, 85-65, for sixth straight win

Kaila Charles scored 19 points to lead five Maryland women’s basketball players in double figures and the 17th-ranked Terps eased by Ohio State, 85-65, on Thursday night.
Maryland closed the first quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 23-8 lead and it was 45-23 at the break after another closing 7-1 run. Ohio State was just 7-for-26 shooting in the first half with 12 turnovers.
Shakira Austin and Taylor Mikesell each added 15 points for Maryland (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten), which has won six straight games since losing at Iowa, now ranked No. 18, on Jan. 9. Blair Watson had nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks, Diamond Miller scored 13 points and Stephanie Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Charles scored a season-high 28 points in the first meeting Jan. 6 as the Terps beat Ohio State, 72-62, in College Park.
Braxtin Miller scored 15 points, and Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (11-9, 4-5).
Charleston (W. Va.) 69, Frostburg State 51: The host Bobcats (3-16, 2-11 Middle Atlantic Conference) fell behind early, 14-6, and couldn’t recover. The Golden Eagles improved to 15-4, 9-3. Victoria Diggs (Oakland Mills) had 17 points and Morgan Dombroski (St. John’s Catholic Prep) had 11 points for Frostburg State, which has lost its last two games.
Bowie State 59, Virginia Union 54: The host Bulldogs (17-3, 7-2 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) overcame a slow start and finished strong on a 16-5 run to beat the Panthers (16-3, 7-2). Talanya Hutton went 4-for-9, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line for a game-high 17 points for Bowie State, which hosts Virginia State Saturday at 2 p.m. Dynaisha Christian scored the go-ahead bucket, 45-44, with 17 seconds left in the game and the Bulldogs hung on to win.
Men
Sacred Heart 58, Mount St. Mary’s 53: The visiting Mount (9-12, 5 -3 Northeast Conference) put together a second-half rally that came up short. The Pioneers (13-9, 6-3) maintained a two-possession lead and came up with clutch points as needed. Vado Morse led Mount St. Mary’s with 20 points and Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) scored 16 points over the final 20 minutes.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.