No. 20 Maryland women beat No. 22 Northwestern, 70-61, for fifth straight win; Shakira Austin injured

By David Ginsburg
Associated Press
Jan 26, 2020 4:07 PM
COLLEGE PARK

Stephanie Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball team defeated 22nd-ranked Northwestern, 70-61, on Sunday in a duel between Big Ten contenders.

Taylor Mikesell scored 14, and Ashley Owusu and Blair Watson had 13 points apiece for the Terps, who took charge with a 12-5 run in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats closed to 48-46.

The game was a rematch of a Dec. 31 meeting in which the Wildcats rolled to an 81-58 victory. Maryland was 8-0 against Northwestern before this season.

Lindsey Pulliam scored 20 for the Wildcats (17-2, 7-2), who came in with a five-game winning streak and a share of first place with Iowa, which faced Michigan State later Sunday.

The Terps (16-4, 7-2) have won five straight since losing at Iowa on Jan. 9.

[More from sports] No. 17 Maryland rallies to end road drought at Indiana, 77-76, behind Jalen Smith’s career-high 29 points

Maryland forward Shakira Austin left with a left ankle injury late in the first quarter and did not return. The 6-foot-5 Austin ranks second on the team in scoring and rebounding and leads in blocked shots.

The injury occurred with the Terps up 17-11, but Maryland scored only 10 points in the second quarter and trailed 30-27 at halftime.

The Terps bounced back in the third quarter, holding Northwestern without a field goal for nearly five minutes during a 12-1 run that made it 48-39.

