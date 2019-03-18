Maryland women's basketball gets No. 3 seed, matchup with Radford in NCAA tournament

The Maryland women’s basketball team received the No. 3 seed in the Albany Regional in the NCAA tournament and will open against No. 14 seed Radford in College Park on Saturday at 11 a.m.

“An unfortunate technical error” by ESPN led to the brackets being revealed during daytime programming on ESPNU on Monday before a scheduled 7 p.m. selection show, and the matchups were posted on social media. The show was then moved to 5 p.m.

“In working with the NCAA to prepare for tonight's Women's Selection Special we received the bracket, similar to years past. In the midst of our preparation, the bracket was mistakenly posted on ESPNU,” the network said in a statement. “We deeply regret the error and extend our apology to the NCAA and the women's basketball community. We will conduct a thorough review of our process to ensure it doesn't happen in the future.”

The Terps (28-4, 17-4 Big Ten) won their fourth Big Ten title in five years this season, but lost to No. 10 Iowa, 90-76, in the conference tournament championship game. Maryland is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press media poll.

If Maryland advances past Radford (26-6), the Big South tournament champion, it would face the winner of No. 6 seed UCLA and No. 11 seed Tennessee in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Also in the Albany Regional with Maryland are No. 2 seed Connecticut and No. 15 seed Towson, who will face each other in the first round Friday.

Baylor, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville are the No. 1 seeds.

