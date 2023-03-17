No. 2 seed Maryland women’s basketball cruises to 93-61 win over No. 15 seed Holy Cross in NCAA Tournament opener

Maryland Terrapins guard Diamond Miller steals the ball in front of Holy Cross Crusaders forward Callie Wright (0) during the third quarter of the first round of 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball in College Park Friday., March 17, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — With three transfers among its top five scorers, the Maryland women’s basketball team had to build an identity in a hurry this season.

The Terps earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament thanks to no-drama, share-the-load offense and harassing, all-court defense, a formula that was on full display Friday in their 93-61 first-round blowout of No. 15 seed Holy Cross.

Maryland (26-6) allowed no hint of upset fever to creep into the Xfinity Center, building a 19-point lead by the end of the first quarter and steadily extending it. Five Terps scored in double figures, led by two of those transfers: Brinae Alexander with 18 points and Abby Meyers with 16.

Holy Cross (24-9) was in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, pitted against a team that not only expects to dance every March but harbors Final Four ambitions.

Maryland guard Faith Masonius, center, reacts during the first half of a win over Holy Cross in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in College Park. (Nick Wass/AP)

That difference was apparent from the opening tip, as the Crusaders struggled to get the ball over half-court against Maryland’s pressing defense. The Terps scored the game’s first 14 points on their way to a 23-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Maryland didn’t even shoot well over those first 10 minutes, making 10 of 23 field goal attempts, but coach Brenda Frese’s team revved up its offense in the second quarter, and Holy Cross could not keep pace. The Terps built their lead to 52-21 at halftime, led by 13 points from Meyers and 10 from senior guard Diamond Miller. They used their superior size and quickness to limit Holy Cross to 9-for-23 shooting, 1-for-7 from 3-point range, and force 17 turnovers in the first half.

Maryland will next host No. 7 seed Arizona on Sunday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. It would be the Terps’ third straight.

The Wildcats (22-9) turned away No. 10 seed West Virginia, 75-62, in the first game at Xfinity Center Friday despite playing much of the second half without leading scorer Shaina Pellington, who was in foul trouble. Cate Reese led Arizona with 25 points, and the 6-foot-2 forward’s inside muscle could prove challenging for the Terps, who are short on post presence compared to past Maryland teams. The Terps will also have to deal with Pellington’s slashing moves, which produced 18 points in just 20 minutes against West Virginia.

NCAA Tournament second round

No. 7 seed Arizona at No. 2 seed Maryland

Sunday, TBD

TV: TBD