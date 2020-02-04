Maryland at No. 8, in line for No. 2 seed in early NCAA women’s basketball tournament field

The Terps, who rose to No. 13 in Monday’s Associated Press poll, have won six straight games after slipping to 11-4 and 2-2 in the Big Ten. Maryland (17-4, 8-2), which has won four regular-season titles and three conference tournament titles since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, entered Monday night’s game against Michigan State behind No. 21 Northwestern (19-3, 9-2) and No. 20 Iowa (18-4, 9-2) in the conference standings.