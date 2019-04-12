No. 2 Maryland women's lacrosse beats No. 6 Northwestern, 17-13, clinches share of Big Ten title

The No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse team beat host No. 6 Northwestern, 17-13, on Thursday night to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship for the fifth straight year.

The game lasted over three hours after a lightning delay forced the teams to move indoors with 12:28 left to play and the scored tied at 13.

Once inside the Ryan Fieldhouse, Maryland took over, scoring the game’s final four goals for its eighth victory over a top-10 opponent this season.

Senior attacker Caroline Steele (Severna Park) scored five goals and graduate midfielder Erica Evans added four to lead the Terps, who remain undefeated at 15-0. Senior goalkeeper Megan Taylor (Glenelg) made 11 saves.

Selena Lasota scored six goals for the Wildcats (9-4).

Maryland has two regular-season games remaining — at Georgetown on Wednesday and home against No. 17 Johns Hopkins on April 27 — before the Big Ten tournament begins May 3 in Baltimore.