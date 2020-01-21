‘Consistency’ key as No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball rolls past No. 17 Indiana, 76-62, for 3rd straight win

The Terps scored the game’s first four baskets for a quick 8-0 lead as Charles, Watson, Jones and Watson took turns putting the ball in the net, but Indiana battled back this first time, closing to within 16-15 as the quarter ended and taking the lead briefly at 18-16 in the second quarter. Ashley Owusu’s lay-up tied at 18 and Jones scored in the paint to give the Terps back the lead. Those baskets started a 12-2 finish to the half, something the Hoosiers never recovered from. For the game, they led just 25 seconds.