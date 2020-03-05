Two years after her knee gave out, Blair Watson is reborn as defensive ace of surging Maryland women

Blair Watson never ranted at the heavens. Nor did she tumble into the bowels of despair.
No one could have blamed her. She had already gritted her way back from shoulder surgery that impeded the beginning of her career at the University of Maryland. Two months into her sophomore year, she was rolling — second on the team in scoring, shooting 44 percent on threes, living up to the McDonald’s All American hype.
The date was Jan. 10, 2018, and she had just made a steal in practice, gliding across the court with predatory joy, when her right knee gave out. She did not know it at the time, but she would need almost two years to climb back from that torn anterior cruciate ligament. When she made it, her identity as a player and teammate would not be the same.
Watson laughed easily Wednesday afternoon as she prepared for her team’s final home practice before departure for the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, where the Terps will begin play Friday. “Can steals be contagious?” a visitor asked.
“Absolutely,” she said. “One-hundred percent. The minute you change your mind set on defense is the minute everybody else changes their mind sets on defense. As a player, to see the energy you have infect everyone around you is amazing.”
This is Watson’s great gift as a senior on a team stuffed with talented scorers; she stirs the Terps’ defense to action. And what a defense it is, averaging almost 13 steals per game — third best in the nation and easily the best among top-25 teams. Maryland has a chance to earn a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, hardly unusual for coach Brenda Frese’s juggernaut program. But this might be Frese’s first team that’s better at taking the ball from opponents than at putting it through the hoop.
“This team has separated themselves in a different category, and it’s been neat, because we challenged them way back with what was their identity going to be?” Frese said. “They love playing defense, and [Blair] is the head of that.”
Teammates credit Watson as the tip of their defensive spear. She’s averaging 2.9 steals a game, more than double her rate as a junior, and was recently named to the Big Ten all-defensive team. She relishes her role as the player who makes the Terps go on the less glamorous side of the ball.
“That is her thing,” said fellow senior Kaila Charles, who leads Maryland in scoring. “She gives us that spark and intensity that we need.”
Watson’s narrative — forging a new identity out of difficult times — mirrors that of the Terps, who fell from preseason top five to 20th in the Associated Press rankings after they lost to Iowa on Jan. 9. Given her personal experiences, Watson had no trouble offering teammates a calming voice at that seasonal nadir. She’ll graduate with a degree in letters and sciences in a few months, but she could just as easily receive a diploma in the art of rolling with punches.
“To already come in your freshman year against the eight ball, so to speak, because of shoulder surgery and then to come back comfortable and confident only to tear her ACL, I just think about her perseverance,” Frese said. “The year she’s having this year, it’s just like poetic justice given everything she’s had to go through.”
Watson grew up in Nutley, New Jersey, about 20 minutes outside of Newark. Unlike some of her teammates, she was not handed a ball in the crib by sports-crazed parents. Her mother, Nicole Colley, had no problem with her playing basketball but said she better do something with it. Her older brother preferred tinkering with computers to playing pick-up. Watson’s grandfather, Ronald Colley, was the one family member who stoked her passion for the sport, installing a hoop in the back yard when she was in elementary school.
But she gave her mother credit for instilling the mentality that would carry her through dispiriting times as an athlete. “She’s always done everything for her kids, even when it wasn’t the best for her,” Watson said. “I think it rubbed off on me that I wanted the best for everyone around me. If they succeed, I succeed too.”
Scouting profiles of Watson inevitably focused on her “confident offensive game,” praising her as “explosive and athletic off the dribble.”
She always saw herself as a player willing to do anything for the team. Her beloved AAU coach, John Griff, preached the value of pressure defense. But her identity was bound up in scoring and passing. She watched endless YouTube clips of Kobe Bryant, trying to grasp how he mastered his step-back and fade-away jumpers. In one high school game, she made eight three-pointers in an eight-minute quarter.
She seemed destined to join the line of bigtime scorers who’ve starred in Frese’s program, until her knee had other ideas on that January afternoon more than two years ago.
“Well, it was meant to be I guess,” Watson remembered thinking. “There was no contact, no nothing.”
She walked all the way to the training room without crutches, not convinced anything was seriously wrong. But her knee swelled before she went in for an MRI later that evening, so she suspected the worst, even before the official results came.
With two years of perspective, Watson sounds disarmingly matter of fact when describing the injury that nearly derailed her college career.
“Welp, got to put a smile on my face,” she recalled thinking. “I’ve got to be there for my teammates.”
Watson had carried the same mentality as she played her senior season in high school with that dislocated shoulder, averaging 24 points and 14 rebounds despite the pain. And she brought the same upbeat practicality to rehabilitation.
“Blair’s ... pretty focused when it comes to things she wants to do,” said her grandmother, Joanne Colley. “She’s pretty straightforward about doing what she needs to do. I think some things are just innate in people.”
She would not allow herself a “woe is me” moment, even when her days were defined by running the steps at Maryland Stadium or pushing her mended knee through hundreds of squats. Trainer Megan Rogers became her teammate, the leg-press machine at Xfinity Center her nastiest opponent.
“It was actually great for me,” she said. “Rehab teaches you a different kind of strength.”
Watson has plenty of interests off the court. She’s an HGTV buff with thoughts of becoming a remodeling contractor after she’s done pursuing a professional basketball career. But she was not going to be happy leaving those two pre-injury months of her sophomore year as the highlight of her Maryland career.
Though she made it back to start 32 games as a junior, she did not feel fully comfortable on her knee until this year. Now, she’s the defensive ace of a team that crushed opponents during a 14-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Terps have stolen their way back to a familiar perch as No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament. Watson ranks sixth on the team in scoring and couldn’t be happier.
“It felt like for me, everybody around me had their thing on offense, and I wanted something different,” she said. “So I was like: ‘You know what, I’m going to go all out on defense. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got every day.’ I told Brenda when I first came in that all I wanted to do was help the team. Whatever that is, I’m going to do. And for me, it’s been defense, day in and day out.”
Big Ten tournament
No. 9 seed Purdue@No. 1 seed Maryland
Friday, noon
TV: BTN