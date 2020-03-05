Two years after her knee gave out, Blair Watson is reborn as defensive ace of surging Maryland women

Watson grew up in Nutley, New Jersey, about 20 minutes outside of Newark. Unlike some of her teammates, she was not handed a ball in the crib by sports-crazed parents. Her mother, Nicole Colley, had no problem with her playing basketball but said she better do something with it. Her older brother preferred tinkering with computers to playing pick-up. Watson’s grandfather, Ronald Colley, was the one family member who stoked her passion for the sport, installing a hoop in the back yard when she was in elementary school.