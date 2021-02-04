Brenda Frese ties Maryland women’s basketball record with 499th win as No. 10 Terps trounce Wisconsin, 84-48

“It is special. When you see different milestones, there’s not another team I’d rather do it with,” said Frese, who has the third most wins among active Big Ten coaches at their respective schools, trailing only Michigan State’s Tom Izzo (636) and Rutgers’ C. Vivian Stringer (526). “I have loved every single moment going through this season. You talk about this team going through a pandemic, and they have made it look so easy.”