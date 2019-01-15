Three takeaways from No. 19 Maryland's 64-60 win over Wisconsin

When Maryland’s resume is considered at the end of the season by the NCAA tournament selection committee, Monday’s victory over Wisconsin won’t have an asterisk as an *almost loss.

It won’t say anything about the Terps blowing the 21-point lead they had carved out early in the second half or how they went more than 11 minutes without scoring a basket.

It depends on how the suddenly slumping Badgers do from here on out, that Maryland either beat a Big Ten team also in the hunt for a tournament bid or one that faltered after its own 10-2 start.

Maryland’s NCAA tournament resume, which was a blank page before the Big Ten season reconvened earlier this month, now has four quality wins in the six straight the Terps have won.

According to RealTimeRPI.com, Maryand is No. 13 overall, with wins over Minnesota (No. 25), Nebraska (41), Wisconsin (46) and Indiana (47). Its only loss in the Big Ten was to Purdue (35).

It also has the potential of what will be viewed as a decent non-conference schedule.

According to RealTimeRPI.com, two Maryland’s wins were over quality oppoents — Hofstra (63) and Marshall (89) — and its losses to Virginia (4) and Seton Hall (31) shouldn’t hurt.

Here are three takeaways from Maryland’s 64-60 win over the Badgers.

1. The Terps are suddenly high-percentage free-throw shooters.

Since missing 12 of 20 free throws in its 78-74 loss to Seton Hall on Dec. 22, Maryland has shot over 81 percent (111 of 137) as a team.

Included in that total was the Terps making 21 of 25 against Radford, 24 of 27 against Minnesota, 18 of 22 against Indiana, and 24 of 29 against Wisconsin.

Given the problems Maryland had with its half-court offense against the Badgers outside of the game’s first 10 minutes, it was the difference between victory and defeat.

What helps the Terps is the fact that the players most likely to shoot free throws down the stretch are Anthony Cowan Jr. (84.5 percent), Bruno Fernando (74.4) and Jalen Smith (67.7).

The only questionable free-throw shooter right now is Darryl Morsell (55.2), who still managed to make 3 of 5 against the Badgers and was a solid free-throw shooter (72.7) as a freshman last season.

Maryland’s ability to draw fouls — and make shots — is one of the its big reasons for the hot start in the Big Ten.

The 151 free throws in seven league games is one more than Iowa and four more than Michigan State, though the Terps have played one more game than both of those teams. Their 119 made free throws is one more than the Hawkeyes and eight more than the Spartans.

2. No matter how much he hates the comparison, Cowan really does have similar DNA to Melo Trimble.

In his three seasons at Maryland, Cowan has made a reputation of sorts by hitting bombs with the shot clock winding down. He did it as a sophomore a year ago against Butler to help put the game away, he did it earlier this year against Penn State to give the Terps some breathing room.

But what he did against the Badgers was almost an exact replica of what Trimble did as a sophomore to win a game in Madison. In fact, there’s a terrific video on Twitter that simultaneously shows both shots. They were from nearly the same spot on the court and both players made a right-to-left between-the-legs dribble to set it up.

Cowan’s final shooting stats against Wisconsin were 4 of 14 overall, 2 of 6 on 3-pointers. While Trimble shot a little better that afternoon during the 2015-16 season — 9 of 17 overall and 3 of 7 on 3-pointers — both finished with the same number of points (21).

As much as Cowan admires Trimble and often speaks of how much he learned in their one season together two years ago, he wants to be known for what he has done. But as long as he keeps hitting those kind of critical shots and game-winners, he might have to live with the comparison.

Given how beloved a player Trimble was in College Park, that’s not so bad.

3. Ricky Lindo Jr. is becoming a critical part of Maryland’s success.

Several times this season, the skinny 6-8 freshman from Washington has shown his potential as a better-than-average defender and, despite weighing just 200 pounds, a high-volume rebounder.

What he demonstrated against the Badgers took it to a new level.

Though he did make a couple of mistakes defensively by closing late on 3-point shooters in the second half, Lindo’s team-high nine rebounds in 23 minutes and his ability to draw a charge on Wisconsin star Ethan Happ for the senior center’s third personal played their part in Maryland’s win.

On a team of hard workers, Lindo might give the most effort in trying to get to every rebound and loose ball (one which led to a basket by Fernando in the first half). Though he didn’t score a single point, narrowly missing on a couple of his three field goal attempts, he has a nice feel offensively.

Much of Lindo’s ability to put the ball on the floor as well as he does — and occasionally pop an open 3-pointer, as he did last week at Minnesota — stems from the fact that he was a guard for the first two years of his high school career before he had a huge growth spurt as a junior.

Maryland’s ability to withstand the foul issues on Fernando on Monday — barely — was in Turgeon’s ability to go to his bench and get Lindo. A year ago, it might have been Ivan Bender and Joshua Tomaic, who for all their effort and in Bender’s case, craftiness, are not nearly the athletes Lindo is.

A year ago, the Terps might have lost this kind of game not having Lindo.

