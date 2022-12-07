No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball suffers first loss of coach Kevin Willard era with 64-59 defeat at Wisconsin

Maryland's Patrick Emilien (15) drives against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore during the first half of the basketball game Tuesday in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) (Andy Manis / AP)

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points and Steven Crowl added 12 as Wisconsin handed No. 13 Maryland its first loss under coach Kevin Willard, 64-59, on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) opened a 58-45 lead with a 13-point run, capped by Crowl’s two free throws with 3:46 remaining. The Badgers hung on despite making just 15 of 25 free throws in the second half and no field goals over the final 4:03.

Jahmir Young scored 17 points and Julian Reese had 10 for Maryland (8-1, 1-1), which entered averaging 80.8 points per game and outscoring opponents by 19.8.

Young and Donald Carey hit late 3-pointers to get the Terps within 58-53, and Young made another 3 to make it 63-59, but Maryland never got within one possession in the closing stretch.

Crowl hit a short jumper that put Wisconsin in front 27-15 in the first half, but Maryland answered with an 11-point run, hitting four consecutive shots, including three from beyond the arc.

The Terps tied it at 29 on Carey’s step-back 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the half.

This story will be updated.

In his first public comments since stepping down as Maryland men's basketball coach last December, Mark Turgeon said that he is content with his career and the door is "mostly closed" for a return to coaching. https://t.co/TpBW0Dhq9B — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) December 6, 2022

Big picture

Maryland: The Terps were 8-0 for the first time since 2019-20 when they won the Big Ten championship under Willard’s predecessor, Mark Turgeon.

Wisconsin: The Badgers improved to 6-0 this season when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer.

Up next

Maryland plays No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday at the Barclays Center in New York.

Wisconsin is at Iowa on Sunday.

Hall of Fame Invitational

No. 13 Maryland vs. No. 7 Tennessee

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: 105.7 FM