Maryland men’s basketball knocks off No. 6 Wisconsin, 70-64, for first win over top-10 team since 2016

The win marks the Terps’ first victory over a top-10 team since an upset of No. 3 Iowa on Jan. 28, 2016, and just the program’s third such win since joining the Big Ten in 2014. The last time Maryland beat a top-10 team on the road was Jan. 19, 2008, when it upset No. 1 North Carolina, 82-80, in Chapel Hill. The Terps had lost 17 consecutive true road games against Associated Press top-10 teams entering Tuesday’s game.