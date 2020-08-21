Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner enters transfer portal

Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner has entered the transfer portal, he announced Friday, citing the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the football season.
He’s the first known Terp football player to announce his intention to transfer since the conference pushed back the start of the season because of medical concerns surrounding COVID-19.
“After the decision was made by the BIG 10 to postpone the season, my family and I weighed the options to determine what the best course of action would be to put myself in the best situation during these tough times,” Turner wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “After careful consideration I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”
Turner, a fifth-year senior, redshirted last year after playing in just the first three games of the season. The Glenarden native and former DeMatha standout was charged last September with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to state judiciary records, and was suspended before the team’s game against Penn State. Turner didn’t play the rest of the season, allowing himself to preserve his eligibility.
The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday voted to recommend fall sports student-athletes receive an extra year of eligibility, no matter how many games are played this season.
The Big Ten on Thursday released a statement, announcing that it would not reconsider its decision to postpone the season. The statement also said that “the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports.”