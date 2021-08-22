Maryland walk-on Challen Faamatau’s special night at Ravens game ends with a scholarship, continuing a new tradition

Faamatau and Tagovailoa have known each other since they were little kids in Hawaii. Faamatau was best friends with Miami Dolphins quarterback and Tagovailoa’s older brother, Tua, a former college star at Alabama and the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Faamatau treated Tagovailoa like a little brother and joked about playing together in college. Faamatau recalls watching Tagovailoa transition from playing center in middle school to becoming the quarterback he is today, a 2020 All-Big Ten honorable mention in his first season with the Terps after transferring from Alabama. Their families attended the same church, and Faamatau would even sleep over Tagovailoa’s house.