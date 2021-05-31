Virginia men’s lacrosse holds off Maryland in final seconds to win national title, 17-16, ending Terps’ quest for perfect season

The Terps men’s lacrosse team’s quest for a perfect season ended in heartbreaking fashion.
After Maryland put together a late rally to pull within one with 10 seconds left, Virginia goalie Alex Rode made a critical save in the final seconds to help Virginia hold on for a 17-16 victory in the NCAA Division I tournament championship game Monday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.
It’s the Cavaliers’ second consecutive title after winning in 2019 and seventh overall. Maryland (15-1) was seeking its first perfect season since 1973, when the Terps went 10-0, and the first in Division I since Virginia went 17-0 in 2006.
The back-and-forth game also made a bit of history, tying Maryland’s 20-13 victory over Navy in 1975 for the highest-scoring national championship game in NCAA history.
In a game of runs, Virginia (14-4) took a 16-11 lead on a goal by Matt Moore with 11:04 to play. Maryland fought back with three straight goals to make it 16-15, as Anthony DeMaio scored with 3:57 to go. After a faceoff win, Moore answered to push the lead to 17-15 with 3:35 left.
The Terps kept up the pressure in the final minutes, securing a man-up opportunity with 1:36 to go after Moore was whistled for holding. DeMaio finally scored with 11 seconds left to make it 17-16.
Maryland won the ensuing faceoff, and Luke Wierman streaked straight towards goal, but his shot was turned aside by Rode, and Virginia cleared the ball to seal the victory.
The first half was defined by its runs. After Maryland went ahead 4-2 on a goal by Jared Bernhardt with 3:23 to go in the first quarter, Virginia scored six straight goals to take an 8-4 lead, capped by Jeff Conner’s tally with 8:33 to play in the half.
Maryland responded with a 3-0 run of its own to make it 8-7, with Griffin Brown scoring just in front of the crease with 5:23 to play. After Virginia took a timeout with just over a minute to go, Payton Cormier scored with 25 seconds left to push the Cavaliers’ lead to 9-7 at the half.
The game was a matchup between two of the past three national champions. Maryland defeated Ohio State, 9-6, for the title in 2017, ending a 42-year drought, and Virginia won it in 2019 with a 13-9 victory over Yale. The 2020 season was cut short because of the corononavirus pandemic, as the NCAA canceled all spring sports championships.
