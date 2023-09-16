Maryland football erases another 14-0 deficit to crush Virginia, 42-14, start 3-0 for 3rd straight season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland WR Braeden Wisloski scores on a 98 yard kickoff return in the first quarter on Friday at SECU Stadium in College Park. (Kim Hairston)

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland football coach Mike Locksley won’t be happy with the process, but he can’t argue with the result.

For the second consecutive game, the Terps found themselves staring up at a 14-0 deficit early in the first quarter. And for the second consecutive game, they found a way to storm back, scoring 42 unanswered points to complete a 42-14 comeback win against visiting Virginia on Friday night before an announced 37,041 at SECU Stadium.

Maryland improved to 3-0 for the third straight year. The victory was the program’s fourth in the past five meetings with the Cavaliers and extended its winning streak against nonconference opponents to 11, the third-longest streak among NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

Redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa recorded the 13th 300-yard passing game of his career — a program high — by completing 19 of 30 attempts for 342 yards and one touchdown. Graduate student wide receiver Jeshaun Jones was his favorite target, catching five of eight passes in his direction for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Running backs Roman Hemby (John Carroll), Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald combined for four rushing touchdowns.

The defense shut out Virginia over the final 49:16 and intercepted freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea three times — twice by senior cornerback Tarheeb Still and once by junior defensive end Donnell Brown. The unit also sacked Colandrea twice, and graduate student defensive lineman Tre Colbert stripped Colandrea and recovered the fumble.

Since Saturday night’s 38-20 win against Charlotte in which the Terps dug themselves into a 14-0 hole and then scored 38 straight points, Locksley had expressed his disappointment with the team’s lethargic start and preached a stronger opening.

It did not seem the message got through. Virginia sprinted to a 14-0 advantage within the game’s first 10 minutes before Maryland clawed back with two touchdowns of its own.

With the score tied at 14 at halftime, the Terps took their first lead of the game on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Jones with 9:47 left in the third quarter. On that series, Jones caught three balls for 76 yards, and his touchdown reception was the 12th of his career, moving him into a tie for ninth in program history with Gary Collins (1959-61).

Maryland wide receiver Braeden Wisloski scores on a 98-yard kickoff return in the first quarter against Virginia on Friday night at SECU Stadium in College Park. (Kim Hairston)

The Cavaliers threatened to either tie the game or shave the deficit by driving to Maryland’s 12-yard line. But after two incomplete passes, Colandrea’s pass to fifth-year senior wide receiver Malik Washington in the right side of the end zone was intercepted by Still just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter. That was Still’s second interception of his career and first since Oct. 15, 2022, against Indiana.

The Terps took advantage, consuming 80 yards in nine plays and cementing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Hemby that gave them a 28-14 lead with 11:10 left. The possession was aided by a 33-yard pass from Tagovailoa to redshirt freshman tight end Preston Howard, an Arbutus resident and McDonogh graduate, and a pass interference penalty on Virginia junior linebacker James Jackson that gave Maryland a first-and-goal at the Cavaliers’ 2.

On Virginia’s first play of its ensuing series, Colandrea’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Brown — his second interception in as many games — at the 30-yard line. The Terps used just three plays to increase their lead to 35-14 on Littleton’s 2-yard rushing touchdown with 10:25 remaining.

On the Cavaliers’ next drive, Colandrea’s pass to Washington was intercepted again by Still at Maryland’s 44. The Terps gave the ball to McDonald five times for 29 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run and a 42-14 advantage with 5:58 left in regulation.

Virginia is 0-3 for the first time since 2016. The loss was the program’s sixth in a row and third since the shooting deaths of three players after they returned Nov. 13 to campus after a field trip. Wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D’Sean Perry died after getting shot by Christopher Jones Jr., and running back Mike Hollins overcame a gunshot to his abdomen.

In response to the tragedy, the school canceled the last two games of the season against Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech. Jones, a 23-year-old former walk-on, is facing aggravated murder charges.

Maryland’s Kellan Wyatt (45) celebrates after sacking Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea in the first half. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Hollins, a senior who elected to return to the team this season, scored two touchdowns and rushed for 28 yards on 12 carries in Saturday’s 36-35 loss to James Madison in the team’s home opener in Charlottesville.

The program has chosen to honor Chandler, Davis and Perry by allowing players selected by the coaches and the families of Chandler, Davis and Perry to wear their jerseys.

On Friday, Davis’ No. 1 jersey was worn by freshman wide receiver Suderian Harrison, who attended Woodland High School in South Carolina with Davis. Perry’s No. 41 jersey was worn by sophomore kicker Will Bettridge, who went to Gulliver Prep in Florida with Perry. Fifth-year senior defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. wore Chandler’s No. 15 jersey.

As a show of solidarity, the Terps also paid tribute to Chandler, Davis and Perry by wearing helmet decals they wore last season. The stickers featured the state of Virginia in blue with a red heart in the center and were affixed to the backs of the helmets underneath the American flag.

Much like Saturday’s 38-20 win against Charlotte, Maryland was a generous host, allowing an opponent to sprint to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. After a Terps’ three-and-out, the Cavaliers needed just three plays to march 65 yards, including a 13-yard run by sixth-year senior running back Perris Jones to the end zone with 12:25 remaining. On the first play of the drive, the offense perfectly executed a flea flicker with Colandrea hitting Washington for a 49-yard gain.

Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea is sacked by Maryland’s Kellan Wyatt in the first half. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Maryland’s next possession ended in a 55-yard field goal attempt by redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Howes, who missed wide right. Virginia responded by going 63 yards in seven plays and having Colandrea connect with senior running back Kobe Pace on a 19-yard wheel route in the end zone with 4:16 left.

By that point, Colandrea had thoroughly outplayed the Terps’ Tagovailoa. Colandrea had completed all five of his passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, while Tagovailoa had connected on 4 of 7 throws for just 44 yards.

Fortunately for Maryland, special teams answered immediately. Freshman Braeden Wisloski caught the ensuing kickoff at the 2-yard line, sprinted through a gap in the left side created by his teammates and outraced the Cavaliers to the end zone for a 98-yard return for a touchdown with 4:03 remaining.

It marked the Terps’ first kick return for a score since Javon Leake took one 97 yards in a 38-7 loss to Michigan on Nov. 2, 2019.

On what turned out to be Maryland’s only series of the second quarter, the offense used 14 plays to move 97 yards, which was capped by Hemby’s 3-yard touchdown run up the middle to tie the score at 14 with 1:23 left. The drive was aided by a 43-yard pass from Tagovailoa to junior wide receiver Kaden Prather and a fourth-and-2 conversion at Virginia’s 2-yard line when Tagovailoa hit Jones on a slant for 6 yards.

Big Ten opener

Maryland at Michigan State

Saturday, Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4

Radio: 105.7 FM