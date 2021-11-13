Angel Reese’s 23 points lead No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball over Villanova, 88-67

COLLEGE PARK — Angel Reese scored a career-high 23 points and Mimi Collins added 17 points and eight rebounds as No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball rolled to a 88-67 win over Villanova on Friday night.
It was the second straight decisive win for the Terps (2-0), who beat Longwood by 30 in their opener on Tuesday. Six Maryland players scored in double figures, including Ashley Owusu (13 points), Katie Benzan (12), Shyanne Sellers (12) and Chloe Bibby (11).
Reese, a former No. 2 overall prospect from St. Frances who missed most of her freshman season with a foot injury, shot 10-for-15 from the field and added five rebounds and a steal.
But the Terps again were without Diamond Miller (right knee soreness), the first team All-Big Ten guard.
The Wildcats (0-2), who lost by 17 to Princeton in their first game Wednesday, were led by Brianna Herlihy with 16 points and Lior Garzon with 15.
Maryland broke the game open by outscoring Villanova 26-13 in the second quarter, shooting 66.7% (10-for-15) and holding the Wildcats scoreless for about four minutes.
In the third quarter, the Terrapins scored 20 straight points as they held Villanova scoreless for almost six minutes and built a 69-37 lead.
Villanova did not attempt a free throw until the fourth quarter.
Big picture
Villanova: After a disappointing loss to Princeton, the Wildcats played well in the first quarter, but had long droughts in the second and third quarter. They’ll need to be more consistent to be a factor in the Big East.
Maryland: Showed its prowess in their second- and third-quarter runs. With a tough nonconference schedule starting later this month — including three teams ranked in the top 10 — they’ll need to play at this level to remain undefeated.
NO. 4 MARYLAND@JAMES MADISON
Sunday, 2 p.m.