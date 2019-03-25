Maryland women's basketball falls to UCLA, 85-80, in second round of NCAA tournament

Brenda Frese’s final wave of the season Monday night looked familiar.

Three years earlier, the Maryland women’s basketball coach had walked off Xfinity Center in defeat, undone in the second round by a Pac-12 team that cared not for the Terps’ higher seed or the thousands of fans who wanted to see Maryland make its seemingly annual pilgrimage to the NCAA tournament’s second round.

On Monday, Frese headed off the court with the scoreboard reading UCLA 85, Maryland 80. The sixth-seeded Bruins were celebrating on the Terps’ logo. The Terps were a third seed now, not the No. 2 seed they had been when No. 7 seed and Final Four-bound Washington stunned them in 2016, but that did not lessen the pain of a familiar exit.

For the third time in four seasons, Maryland’s season ended in the second round. The Terps (29-5) have been to the Sweet 16 once since 2015. This time, it will be UCLA (22-12) that advances to face No. 2 seed Connecticut in the Sweet 16 in Albany, N.Y., on Friday.

Maryland's culprit was also familiar: The Terps just could not stop an inside force. On Monday, it was the undersized but overpowering Michaela Onyenwere, who finished with a game-high 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting.

Kaila Charles led Maryland with 23 points but needed 20 shots. A valiant effort from Maryland's front court — forwards Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) and Shakira Austin combined for 30 points — was not enough.

A three-possession stretch in the fourth quarter seemed to tilt the game. With Jones sidelined with four fouls, Kennedy Burke took a rebound and converted a put-back for UCLA’s first lead of the fourth quarter. After an empty Maryland possession, the Bruins pumped the ball upcourt. Wing Lindsey Corsaro pump-faked from deep, sending Austin flying, and drove baseline. Forward Brianna Fraser was late on the rotation, Corsaro absorbed the contact, hit the layup and gave the Bruins a 79-76 lead at the foul line.

Maryland cut the lead to one but could get overcome the swing. Jones missed a long jumper late in the shot clock, and after a rebound bounced Maryland’s way, Taylor Mikesell missed a corner 3-pointer. Burke hit a jumper to extend the lead to three, and Charles hit just one of two at the line with 40 seconds remaining.

Maryland didn’t intend to foul, but Blair Watson did anyway. Japreece Dean hit two free throws for an 83-79 lead, another reminder of the Terps’ own wastefulness. Maryland was just 15-for-25 from the free-throw line.

The third quarter was punch after counterpunch, 10 minutes of helter-skelter action bookended by deafening noise from the partisan crowd. The Terps took their first lead since the game’s opening minute with seven straight points, the last three on an and-one layup by Charles. The entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead after a last-second steal and contested layup by point guard Channise Lewis. Frese squatted so low in celebration, it seemed as if the waves of celebration had folded her in half.

The Terps knew the problems UCLA posed on the glass. That made it no easier for the Terps, a statistically superior rebounding team, to stop. The Bruins entered the game No. 3 nationally in offensive rebounding, with nearly 17 per game. They finished with 27.

The Bruins were a different speed. It took UCLA just 3:23 to outdo Radford’s nine-point first-quarter output in the Terps’ NCAA tournament opener. The Bruins had more points in the first 10 minutes (26) than the Highlanders had in the first 20 minutes (20) two days earlier.

Jones was not the problem. The junior forward had the first seven and 13 of the Terps’ first 16 points overall. It helped that she couldn’t miss: Jones was 7-for-7 in the first half. Her one misfire from the field in that period didn’t count; she’d been fouled.

But the Terps did little else to help themselves. Jones missed the two subsequent free throws. That was a theme in the early going: When Maryland missed — which wasn’t often, as the team shot 50 percent from the field in the first half — it was an opportunity squandered. When UCLA missed, it was an opportunity for a second, or third, or fourth chance at points.

The Bruins finished the first half with 17 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points; the Terps had just 18 rebounds total. One telling possession came right after Maryland had narrowed UCLA’s lead to 30-28. In a span of seconds, Onyenwere missed three shots close to the rim. She got every rebound anyway. Finally, on her fourth go at it, the sophomore stepped outside for a corner 3-pointer.

The Bruins extended their lead to eight less than two minutes later, and the Terps were perhaps fortunate to enter halftime down just four, 44-40.

