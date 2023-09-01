Before coaching, Mike Locksley was a fast-talking safety and basketball walk-on at Towson: ‘He could do everything’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

From 1988 to 1991, Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, pictured in 2021, was a starting safety and shooting guard at Towson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Before he became the Maryland football coach, Mike Locksley was a starting safety and defensive captain at Towson from 1988 to 1991. He was the team’s defensive Most Valuable Player in 1991 and finished his career ranked 19th on the school’s all-time tackles list.

Locksley was also a walk-on for the basketball team in his senior year, using his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame to play shooting guard. What follows are memories from those who knew Locksley during his time with the Tigers.

Locksley the safety

Wide receiver Kevin Howard (1989-92), a 52-year-old supervisor of human resources for the Charles County Public School System who ranks fifth in Towson history in receptions (161) and eighth in career receiving yards (2,086) and touchdown catches (15): “He could do everything. He could backpedal well, he had long arms and the height.”

Wide receiver Rob Ambrose (1989-91), a 53-year-old former Tigers coach: “One-on-ones, he was just the worst because he was really good at it. … I played against a lot of guys when I was at wideout, and he had the longest arms I ever had to face.”

Locksley: “I had long arms, I could play man-to-man coverage. Was I a thumper? I’d hit you. But I wasn’t necessarily big enough to be a thumper at that time.”

Locksley the driven

After the 1988 team went 5-5 in Locksley’s freshman year, Towson slipped to 2-8 in 1989, 2-9 in 1990 and 1-10 in 1991.

Howard: “Mike was just a competitor. So he would come back the next week for practice, and he would say, ‘What do we need to do in order to get better?’”

Safety Aaron Bates (1990-93), a 51-year-old orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville: “We all came from programs in high school that were winning programs, and then you go to a program that doesn’t win as much, and that can fuel the fire. He was two years ahead of me, so he didn’t get a chance to reap the benefits of some of the winning we had [5-5 in 1992 and 8-2 in 1993].”

Locksley: “It did take its toll because I’m a guy that’s really prideful and to think that people think you suck, that eats at me.”

Locksley the mouth

Ambrose: “He would play and shut a guy down, and he’d be talking to him and get into his head.”

Quarterback Dan Crowley (1991-94), a 50-year-old executive vice president of The Best Is Ahead Foundation, which helps Maryland football players navigate name, image and likeness opportunities: “It was no secret that I was a DeMatha guy. So it wasn’t necessarily funny, but some of that heckling was about how this ain’t DeMatha anymore and how you had to earn your keep.”

Bates: “He had the gift of gab.”

Locksley: “I do have the ability to put words together. I’m a word guy. I love words.”

Locksley the basketball walk-on

In 12 games, Locksley averaged 1.4 points on 35.7% shooting, 0.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Guard Terrance Jacobs (1990-92), a Baltimore native, Southern High graduate and 53-year-old engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy who ranks 19th in Tigers history in points (1,170): “I knew him as a football player, but once he started playing basketball, he had above-average basketball skills. He was a guy I would pick up to play on my team.”

Howard: “Mike could shoot, Mike could dribble. … He deserved to be there.”

Crowley: “I don’t know that he was a 3-point specialist. I think he was more of a transition guy that could run the court.”

Jacobs: “He talked a lot, yes. … Probably the funniest [comment I made] – and the truth – was, ‘Mike, get away! You’re a football player! You can’t guard me!’”

Locksley: “We had some great pickup games, and I was an intramural All-American. You can ask any one of them. The intramural team I played on always went to the championship.”

Locksley the father

Locksley chose Towson, in part, to be close to his son, Mike Jr., who was born Aug. 24, 1988. On April 24, 1992, Locksley and the former Kia Blandford welcomed their son Meiko.

Howard: “[Babysitting] happened all the time. We were like family. It was nothing strenuous. We just figured that he was away coaching, and we were like a family, and we just did what we needed to do to help him and Kia.”

Bates: “It was harder [to hang out] once he had Meiko. His life kind of changed after that. He did try to find some of those times, but most of the time, we hung out together because they had Meiko. So we would go over there and hang out with the both of them.”

Locksley: “I was one of those guys that put the cart before the horse. I was forced to grow up early. Just like when my dad left the house and my brothers went to prison, I was forced to be the adult and kind of the man of the house to take care of my sister and my mom. So I was always maybe a little more mature than my peers because I had seen more and done more and been privy to a few more worldly things.”

Locksley the coach

Locksley was hired by first-year coach Gordy Combs, his defensive coordinator, to mentor the defensive backs in 1992.

Bates: “He was a leader out there. So we kind of took from him how to approach it on a daily basis and how to be prepared as much as possible.”

Howard: “He knew how to explain the game. Even though we played on opposite sides of the ball, we had conversations about, ‘Hey, man, this is what you need to look at when you’re looking at a DB.’ He helped me as a wide receiver.”

Locksley: “That first year in coaching gave me the quickest jumpstart because it was like throwing a baby in the deep end of a pool. I was one of those coaches that – they actually banned the position – it was called a restricted earnings position where you make up to $12,000, and I’ve got two kids and I’m married and I’m making $12,000, and I’m chasing this football dream, and I’m loving every minute of it.”

Howard: “When we did things where we would go out, he wouldn’t go out with us at all. He had to separate himself, but we still were friends.”

Locksley: “Imagine hanging out at the bar with the guys you played with a year ago, and the very next year, I’m telling them, ‘Man, what are y’all doing? Don’t be at the bar.’ And they were like, ‘Come on, bro, you were just with us a year ago.’”

Locksley the offensive guru

Bates: “That was kind of surprising that he went to the offensive side of the ball to coach. But when you kind of think about it, if he knows more about the defensive side already, then that kind of helps him on the offensive side because you have to know defenses.”

Ambrose: “One of the reasons he’s as good a head coach as he is, is because he’s coached both sides of the ball, and he knows both the organization and the mentality it takes to be successful.”

Locksley: “I can remember being in sixth or seventh grade, and in youth football, you didn’t have a playbook. But I would kind of take two or three sheets of paper and draw Xs and Os and write up plays.”

Locksley, who graduated from Towson in 1992 with a bachelor’s in business administration and marketing, is a proud alum who congratulated new Tigers coach Pete Shinnick after he was hired in December and even invited him to attend practice before the Terps played in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

But those who know Locksley said he won’t let any affection for his alma mater interfere with his desire to help Maryland open the season with a win against Towson on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Maryland Stadium in College Park.

“On game day, when he walks out there and shakes the hand of Pete Shinnick, there’s going to be some emotions there, but there’s zero conflict,” Crowley predicted.

Added Bates: “Deep down inside, he wants Towson to do well, but not against Maryland.”