Maryland enters tournament play with a sigh of relief, and other takeaways from win over Michigan

This season’s team seemed destined for a familiar fate. After nine straight wins placed the Terps atop the Big Ten standings, they seemed like a lock to win the conference title outright, holding a two-game lead with five games remaining. But then Maryland went through a rough four-game stretch, losing three of four. A deep game-winning 3-pointer against Minnesota from sophomore guard Darryl Morsell is the only thing that kept Maryland from losing four straight and missing out on the opportunity to clinch a share of the Big Ten title.