Maryland enters tournament play with a sigh of relief, and other takeaways from win over Michigan

After so many late-season flameouts, Maryland men’s basketball made sure to correct its mistakes and cap its regular season at home by winning a share of the Big Ten title.
Here are three takeaways from No. 9 Maryland’s 83-70 victory over No. 25 Michigan on Sunday.
Maryland can enter the Big Ten tournament with a bit of relief as regular-season champions.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon has had his fair share of talented teams in College Park, but none have accomplished what this year’s team accomplished Sunday. Over the past few years of his tenure, Turgeon’s teams have been marked by late-season collapses that have carried over into tournament play.
In the 2016-17 season, Maryland lost three of its last five games of the regular season before bowing out in the first rounds of the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament. In the 2018-2019 season, the Terps finished the season 3-3 and were once again one-and-done in the Big Ten tournament before a last-second heartbreak prevented them from advancing to the Sweet 16.
This season’s team seemed destined for a familiar fate. After nine straight wins placed the Terps atop the Big Ten standings, they seemed like a lock to win the conference title outright, holding a two-game lead with five games remaining. But then Maryland went through a rough four-game stretch, losing three of four. A deep game-winning 3-pointer against Minnesota from sophomore guard Darryl Morsell is the only thing that kept Maryland from losing four straight and missing out on the opportunity to clinch a share of the Big Ten title.
As Maryland prepared for its regular-season finale against Michigan, Turgeon knew the team needed a win not only to reverse its course and clinch the title but to alleviate pressure on his players.
“I just wanted it to happen because we were so close,” Turgeon said Sunday. “But we’ve been close for like three weeks. That puts a lot of weight on you. I can’t explain it. It’s just a lot of weight.”
Sunday’s win and the regular-season title don’t guarantee any postseason success for Maryland, which is the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament and on Friday night will play the winner of the match between sixth-seeded Penn State and either No. 11 Indiana or No. 14 Nebraska.
But it could, as Turgeon is hoping, allow his players to loosen up and play freely knowing they captured the program’s first conference title in a decade.
Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala may be the answer to Maryland’s shooting problems.
After Sunday’s game, Turgeon said sophomore Eric Ayala looked like “the Eric of last year.” Ayala scored a season-high 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.
When Michigan was threatening to close the gap on Maryland’s lead in the second half, the Terps went on a 9-2 run to push the lead back to double digits. Ayala hit two 3-pointers during the stretch, including a stepback 3 that got the Xfinity Center crowd roaring. He later grabbed his own rebound after two straight missed free throws and found fellow sophomore Aaron Wiggins for a corner to again give the Terps a 10-point lead.
“That’s when I knew we were going to win,” Turgeon said. “Eric gets the offensive rebound against two big guys, throws it out to [Wiggins] and he makes the 3, and I was like, ‘All right, it’s our day.’”
Wiggins also shot well, scoring 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and making three of his four 3-point attempts. After shooting over 40% on 3-pointers as freshmen, both Ayala and Wiggins have struggled to hit shots in their sophomore campaigns, with Ayala shooting under 30% from deep.
On a day when senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was as much a facilitator (eight assists) as a scorer, both Ayala and Wiggins made tough shots in key moments.
“Those two haven’t shot the ball they want to shoot it, but maybe today is the start of them doing what they need to do,” Turgeon said. “And if that happens, March could be a lot of fun for us.”
Defense and pace got the Terps out of their offensive funk.
After struggling to keep up with teams in the last two weeks, Maryland dictated the pace against Michigan, outscoring the Wolverines 20-12 in fastbreak points.
In the first half, Cowan pushed the ball after a Michigan miss and found sophomore forward Jalen Smith for a fastbreak dunk, giving Maryland a 13-point lead, its largest of the first half.
Smith initiated the fastbreak himself at one point and delivered a smooth bounce pass to Wiggins for a two-handed dunk.
Following the team’s loss to Michigan State on Feb. 29, Turgeon said his team played too fast at times and forced shots, which allowed the Spartans to pull away in the first half.
On Sunday, Maryland picked its moments to run well and took care of the ball for much of the afternoon, turning the ball over eight times.
The fastbreak opportunities wouldn’t have been available without quality play on the defensive side, though. With multiple days in between their loss to Rutgers on Tuesday and Sunday’s regular-season finale, Turgeon said he went back to “basics” in an attempt to solve their defensive issues.
Maryland looked alert and fresh on defense, a good sign for a team that knows its success starts and ends with that side of the ball.
“We were really good defensively again,” Turgeon said, “so that gives me hope moving forward.”