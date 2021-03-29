Texas stuns No. 2 seed Maryland, 64-61, in Sweet 16 of NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Just as Maryland’s dreams of glory inched achingly closer, Texas gave something the No. 2 seed Terps nearly forgot.
Defeat. The Terps battled harder than they’ve had to for a long while but bowed to No. 6 seed Texas, 64-61, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in San Antonio on Sunday night. The Longhorns ended Maryland’s 15-game winning streak and spoiled one of the most impressive seasons in program history.
The Longhorns defense came as advertised: Texas corralled Maryland (26-3), the nation’s leading offense, to nearly 31 points below its season average of 91.8.
Top WNBA draft prospect Charli Collier scripted the untimely upset for the Terps with 16 points, often netted at the expense of a Maryland lead. Celeste Taylor (15 points) and Joanne Allen-Taylor (14 points) backed her up.
Maryland sophomore Diamond Miller fought to the end, laying in the last of her game-high 21 points just as time expired.
Only two other Terps scored in double figures: Chloe Bibby (14 points) and Ashley Owusu (10). The Terps shot for 40% (24-for-60) from the field.
In the first quarter, senior Katie Benzan’s 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run that sent Texas to its first timeout reeling. Benzan assisted three of Maryland’s early-game baskets and her defense gave helped force two early turnovers for the Longhorns.
However, the Terps quickly learned that the Sweet 16 wouldn’t offer them the same comfort they’d gotten used to in this tournament, or during the regular season. Texas wouldn’t go down that easily.
Led by Collier inside and Kyra Lambert and Allen-Taylor from the perimeter, the Longhorns rushed in behind the Terps with an 8-0 run of their own.
By the time Faith Masonius leapt from the bench to add two points, the Longhorns had put themselves within reach yet again. Benzan’s 3-pointer gave Maryland an 18-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but the team’s shooting dipped to 47% while Texas’ rose from its 0-4 start to 33% (5-for-15).
The Terps, who’ve consistently done well holding onto the ball recently, carried twice as many turnovers (four) as Texas into the second quarter.
But Maryland held down the fort, not with its offense — which Texas did a much better job stopping than Alabama or Mount St. Mary’s — but on the glass. The Terps outrebounded the Longhorns 20-16 in the first half.
However, Maryland, which had 30 points by the end of the first quarter Wednesday, went more than two minutes without scoring early in the second quarter, until Miller hit the first two free throws.
The Terps recovered a bit by halftime to lead 32-25, but the Longhorns still held the nation’s leading offense well below its scoring average. Texas, which averages five 3s a game, hit four by halftime — outshooting Maryland 44% to 40% from long distance — and outscored Maryland off turnovers, 8-6.
Maryland’s 32 points at halftime was its lowest since Feb. 28, when it had just 30 after two quarters against Northwestern – another team with a shut-down defense.
But Texas wasn’t done.
Taylor’s basket slashed Maryland’s lead to three points to open the third quarter, and Audrey Warren brought it within a bucket once again a few minutes later. Maryland shooters sprinted off of every Longhorns basket, letting no seconds waste away as the Terps hit fastbreak point after fastbreak point.
But no one seemed to be able to stop Allen-Taylor. The guard’s third 3-pointer cut Maryland’s lead to one, 41-40.
It wouldn’t be long before Texas claimed hold of it. Collier stepped to the line and hit two free throws, snatching a 42-41 advantage. Back-and-forth they went, with Collier and Miller wrestling one-point advantages from one another as Angel Reese screamed encouragement in the background.
The Longhorns outscored Maryland 24-15 in the third quarter and put the Terps in a position they had nearly forgotten: losing. Texas led 49-47 heading into the final 10 minutes.
Bibby ripped the lead away with a 3-pointer, but Taylor snatched it right back with a layup, sending Maryland to a timeout tangled at 52.
Bibby and redshirt freshman Mimi Collins rattled off back-to-back baskets, protecting the lead like a weak fire in the rain. Collier extinguished it with a layup and a free throw, marking her 19th double double of the year, while her defense locked Maryland up for a four-minute scoring drought.
Bibby once again came through, her layup off a Masonius steal giving Maryland a 59-57 lead.
But this wasn’t Maryland’s story. It was the Longhorns’.
Lambert and Taylor both scored off the fastbreak, handing Texas the lead. Mistakes that Maryland would’ve never made in the past rattled off the rim, flew out of range, and the Terps surrendered 10 chances at the free-throw line to the Longhorns, who hit five.
Miller, her hopes of the Elite Eight crashing down, collected a defensive rebound from Collins, and sped down the lane. She got the final word in the net, and left the NCAA tournament floor for good in 2021.