The seventh-ranked Terps downed Oakland, 80-50, despite trailing halfway through the first half. Mount Saint Joseph product Jalen Smith finished short of his third straight double-double but posted eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Darryl Morsell, Anthony Cowan and Aaron Wiggins all scored in double digits as coach Mark Turgeon was able to put 15 players on the floor — every Terp but injured freshman Chol Marial — and 13 of them scored.